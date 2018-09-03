After taking part in Google’s beta program earlier this year, OnePlus has just launched its first open beta release of Android 9 Pie for the OnePlus 6. If you’ve got the phone, here’s how to install Android 9 Pie on your OnePlus 6…

How to install the Android 9 Pie open beta on your OnePlus 6

Download OnePlus’ open beta to your device Move the installation file to the root directory Apply a local system update Reboot to Android 9 Pie

OnePlus’ open beta program makes it pretty easy to install new updates on your device, but there are some conditions. OnePlus has full instructions available on its website, but in this Android Basics tutorial, we’re going to focus on how to install the open beta if you are currently running the latest stable release. This will not work if you are using a developer preview or other release. It’s also advisable to plug your phone to power while doing this process.

1. Download OnePlus’ open beta to your device

The first thing you’re going to need to do is to download the update file needed to install Android 9 Pie on your device. This file is available directly from OnePlus at this link and simply needs to be downloaded to your local storage. You can download it on a computer and then transfer the file over, but you can also simply download it on your device directly.

2. Move the installation file to the root directory

To get this installation working properly, you’ll also need to move the files to the root directory. If you’re moving the files over from a PC, you can do that at the time of moving, but if you’re downloading directly to your device, you’ll need to manually move them over.

To do that, simply use OnePlus’ File Manager app, locate the downloaded file (likely in the Downloads folder) and copy it to the root folder of your internal storage.

3. Apply a local system update

Once the needed files have been downloaded and placed correctly, you’ll need to go through the process of applying a local system update. This method lets you install an update package downloaded to the device rather than waiting for an OTA. It won’t wipe your storage or change any settings, just like a standard OTA update would.

To access this, you’ll need to navigate to the Settings menu on your OnePlus 6, head to the System Updates section, and then access the overflow menu in the top right corner of the update page. In this menu, you should see an option for Local Upgrade. Tapping that will pull up a file explorer where you need to select the installation package and then press Install now. From here, the update will apply on your device.

4. Reboot to Android 9 Pie

Once the update is applied on your device, you’ll need to reboot your phone. Once rebooted, the phone should launch directly into Android 9 Pie as an OxygenOS open beta as long as you’ve done everything correctly.

