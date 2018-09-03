Android 9 Pie is now available for all OnePlus 6 users in open beta

- Sep. 3rd 2018 8:07 am PT

The OnePlus 6 is one of the best phones on the market right now, and software is a key selling point. Now, the company is officially launching an open beta release of Android 9 Pie for its flagship smartphone…

Revealed on its forums today, OnePlus has just opened up an official beta which is available to all OnePlus 6 owners to deliver Android 9 Pie. Of course, this update delivers a tweaked UI, Google’s gesture navigation system, and other various improvements across the OS. OnePlus has also included support for its color theming capabilities, as well as a new Do Not Disturb mode and Gaming Mode 3.0. The full changelog follows:

Changelog

  • Update system to Android™ 9.0 Pie™
    • Brand new UI for Android P
    • New Android P gesture navigation
    • Other new features and system improvements
  • Integrated OnePlus customization features
    • Supported accent color customization
    • New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings
    • New Gaming Mode 3.0
      • Added text notification mode
      • Added notification for 3rd party calls

How to install Android 9 Pie on the OnePlus 6

There’s still no concrete details on when Android Pie will be available as a stable release, but it’s great to see OnePlus following up Google’s beta program with a wider, more stable release for OnePlus 6 owners. Hopefully, the same follows relatively soon for older OnePlus devices. Full instructions and download links for installing this beta update on your OnePlus 6 are available from OnePlus.

Android

Android 9 Pie

OnePlus OnePlus 6

