Android 9 Pie is now available for all OnePlus 6 users in open beta

The OnePlus 6 is one of the best phones on the market right now, and software is a key selling point. Now, the company is officially launching an open beta release of Android 9 Pie for its flagship smartphone…
The best gifts for Android users
Revealed on its forums today, OnePlus has just opened up an official beta which is available to all OnePlus 6 owners to deliver Android 9 Pie. Of course, this update delivers a tweaked UI, Google’s gesture navigation system, and other various improvements across the OS. OnePlus has also included support for its color theming capabilities, as well as a new Do Not Disturb mode and Gaming Mode 3.0. The full changelog follows:
Changelog
- Update system to Android™ 9.0 Pie™
- Brand new UI for Android P
- New Android P gesture navigation
- Other new features and system improvements
- Integrated OnePlus customization features
- Supported accent color customization
- New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings
- New Gaming Mode 3.0
- Added text notification mode
- Added notification for 3rd party calls
How to install Android 9 Pie on the OnePlus 6
There’s still no concrete details on when Android Pie will be available as a stable release, but it’s great to see OnePlus following up Google’s beta program with a wider, more stable release for OnePlus 6 owners. Hopefully, the same follows relatively soon for older OnePlus devices. Full instructions and download links for installing this beta update on your OnePlus 6 are available from OnePlus.
More on the OnePlus 6:
- OnePlus 6 Review: Setting the standard for an affordable flagship… again
- Hands-on with 6 of the best OnePlus 6 cases [Video]
- OnePlus invites users to join closed beta testing group for OnePlus 6 – here’s how to sign up
- OnePlus 6 outsells Samsung and Apple to become the best-selling premium smartphone in India
- OnePlus 6 Red: Color so vibrant it’s hard to put into words [Video]
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: