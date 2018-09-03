Android 9 Pie is now available for all OnePlus 6 users in open beta

The OnePlus 6 is one of the best phones on the market right now, and software is a key selling point. Now, the company is officially launching an open beta release of Android 9 Pie for its flagship smartphone…

Revealed on its forums today, OnePlus has just opened up an official beta which is available to all OnePlus 6 owners to deliver Android 9 Pie. Of course, this update delivers a tweaked UI, Google’s gesture navigation system, and other various improvements across the OS. OnePlus has also included support for its color theming capabilities, as well as a new Do Not Disturb mode and Gaming Mode 3.0. The full changelog follows:

Changelog Update system to Android™ 9.0 Pie™ Brand new UI for Android P New Android P gesture navigation Other new features and system improvements

Integrated OnePlus customization features Supported accent color customization New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings New Gaming Mode 3.0 Added text notification mode Added notification for 3rd party calls



How to install Android 9 Pie on the OnePlus 6

There’s still no concrete details on when Android Pie will be available as a stable release, but it’s great to see OnePlus following up Google’s beta program with a wider, more stable release for OnePlus 6 owners. Hopefully, the same follows relatively soon for older OnePlus devices. Full instructions and download links for installing this beta update on your OnePlus 6 are available from OnePlus.

