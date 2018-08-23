Hands-on with 6 of the best OnePlus 6 cases [Video]

Glass backs and scratches go together like peanut butter and chocolate. The OnePlus 6 is a beautiful looking device that introduced and upped the potential scratch factor with a brand new glass back form factor. One drop or inadvertent key in your pocket could cause a blemish that won’t buff out, which is why you might want to rock a quality case.

Cases come in many shapes, colors, materials and forms. I’ve scoured the web to find what I think are 6 of the very best cases specifically designed for the OnePlus 6, all of which come in at under $20.

Best Complete Protective Case

The Olixar Sentinel Case offers a bit of everything in one package. You get a rugged case and a tempered glass screen protector for true 360° protection for your OnePlus 6 device. A textured TPU body means that it’s both flexible and tough at the very same time, all without adding a great deal of bulk. It’s not slimline by any means, but it doesn’t feel hefty at 0.64 ounces.

The finish and design aren’t going to win any awards, but it’s still pretty sleek. A back finish of carbon-fibre and faux brushed metal is pretty nice by any metric. The all black colorway is also great if you hate bright colors or bold aesthetics. The inner pattern is designed to help deflect shock force and help aid heat dissipation around your device.

It’s very much in the mold of the Spigen Rugged Armor Case, which isn’t a bad thing by any means — it also doesn’t come with a tempered glass screen protector. You probably won’t get a better deal for a complete combo like this from any other brand.

Get the Olixar Sentinal case and Tempered Glass Screen Protector for $19.99 shipped.

Best Flip Style Case

The Nillkin Qin Leather Flip Case doubles as a card carrier and phone case for a look that is more businessman-like than anything I’ve slapped on this phone so far. Whilst I wouldn’t necessarily choose this light leather color normally, it’s the perfect accompaniment to a sleek suit. There’s room a for a credit card and a few paper bills if you don’t want to carry a bulky wallet, which makes this ideal for those wanting a minimal everyday carry setup.

I love the soft interior lining as it lowers the potential for scuffs and scrapes without you needing to stress out, but it might pick pocket gunk and dirt and oil on your screen the longer you rock it.

Get the Nillkin Qin Leather Flip case for $12.99 shipped.

Best Slim Leather Case

The eCosmos Cove case is easily my favorite on the entire list, although it’s not exactly a ‘real’ leather case, in my defence, the faux leather feel and slim profile are reasons that I think this is the most attractive case I’ve tried with the OnePlus 6. So yeah, it isn’t real leather, it’s a soft plastic that has a textured feel that emulates leather for extra grip. Design-wise it’s simple but attractive, but the side bezel covering adds a texture that makes it easier to grasp and hold.

Get the eCosmos Cove case for $9.99 shipped.

Best Bumper Case

A bumper case with a little extra protection, the MoKo Slim Fit Clear Bumper case combines the bumper style with a nice hard clear back plate for a minimal look that ensures no matter what OnePlus 6 model color you’ve chosen, not only will it be protected, all that detail won’t be shrouded from your eyes.

The soft grip sides make it comfortable to grip, pickup and hold, whilst the hard clear plastic sheel does a great job of deflecting potential dirt, grime and scuffs.

I really like the fingerprint reader cutout as it has a nice smooth black plastic ramp to guide your finger into position when you want to unlock.

Get the MoKo Slim Fit Clear Bumper case for $5.99 shipped.

Best Rugged Case

If you’re outdoors or want something a little more utilitarian wrapped around your expensive tech, then I’d point you in the direction of the Olixar Armourdillo case. This thing is a bit of a beast, with a two-piece construction for added strength and rigidness when on the back of your device. There’s also a kickstand for even easier movie watching, which media-mad OnePlus 6 owners will probably love.

The two-piece construction consists of a silicon cover which is strengthened via a plastic skeleton, which is reminiscent of classic SwitchEasy cases for older iPhone models. It’s all pretty lightweight but adds a layer of protective bulk for reassuring protection.

Get the Olixar ArmourDillo case at Amazon for $11.99 shipped.

Best Lightweight Clear Case

The Olixar Ultra Thin Clear Case is crystal clear, light and comfortable to hold and doesn’t stop you from admiring that glossy back glass of your shiny OnePlus 6. At under $8 this is easily one of the best silicon cases on the list, the nice squishy feeling makes it grippy and comfortable to hold. Unlike the case that comes in the box with the device, this is much more see through and means if you have a colored OP6, you see all it’s detail. It’s not the most rugged, but it easily one of the best budget options.

Get the Olixar Ultra Thin Clear case for $7.99 shipped.

Wrap up

At this point, nearly all device cases will offer a similar amount of protection from drops, dings, scrapes and damage, but personal preference will dictate what’s right for you. Depending on what you want, you’ll likely make a compromise somewhere else. Complete protection comes at a cost, mainly in the bulk and monetary stakes. Whereas a lightweight or slim design means that you might not get masses of protection. Fabric or leather can sometimes have a shorter lifespan than similar plastic options, but do look and feel superb.

We’d love to hear what you think. Let us know in the comments section what your favorite OnePlus 6 case is.