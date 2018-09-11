134: ‘I <3 Paris’ event, ‘Pixel Ultra’ debunks, USB-C adapter | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got another Made by Google event set to take place in France, our fact checks of the Pixel Ultra “leaks,” and Google refreshes its USB-C headphone adapter.
Host:
Links:
- Google holding another October 9th event in Paris, likely to launch Pixel 3 in France
- ‘Pixel Ultra’ Fact Check: Sorry, but none of these ‘leaks’ show a third Google Pixel 3
- Google refreshes USB-C headphone adapter for Pixel 2 w/ lower latency, higher price
Feedback?
