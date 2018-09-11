The Nokia 7 Plus was one of the first Android phones to get an Android 9 Pie beta, but it still hasn’t received a final version. While that was expected to come next in line, the most recent update has delivered yet another beta…

Nokia sent out what was supposed to be the final beta version of Android 9 Pie to the Nokia 7 Plus earlier this month, but now a slight update to that update is being rolled out.

As detailed by Android Police, Beta v4.1 is rolling out to the Nokia 7 Plus right now which includes September’s security patches. The update’s change log mostly relates to features added in the previous Beta v4 update which Nokia said was going to be the last beta before a final release.

Clearly, though, something went wrong that required just a bit more testing before rolling out a final release. It’s unclear if anything has been changed under the hood, but some users note that an “At a Glance” widget has been added to the homescreen (and isn’t removable), aptX is now enabled, and the WiFi status icon now shows the up and down arrows.

Hopefully, Nokia will roll out the final Android 9 Pie release for the Nokia 7 Plus fairly soon.

