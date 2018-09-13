Some Google Pixel, Pixel 2 owners report weird battery saver bug [Update]

- Sep. 13th 2018 1:42 pm PT

It’s not yet clear why, but apparently some Google Pixel 2 owners woke up this morning with its battery saver mode enabled — despite their batteries being near full after a night of charging.

A slew of reports popped up on Reddit this afternoon, with all users reporting the same weird string of happenstance. They all had their phones go into battery saver mode for seemingly no reason.

I have a group of friends who all have pixel 2s. We ALL went into battery saver mode this morning for no reason. Only thing we can think of is yesterday’s security update. Did you also?

Apparently those who experienced the issue found that their phones’ battery saver feature was set to turn on at 99%, which would obviously trigger it not long after starting to using it for the day.

Same here. Battery Saver got set to come on at 99%… drop that down to 20%.

My 2 XL did! It went into battery saver mode at 99%

Pixel 2 XL. Same here.

I was like like why is battery saver on at 85%? I usually have it at 25%

My pixel 2 XL and my girlfriend’s pixel 2 both were in battery saver this morning. Both were changed to come on at 99%.

Bug in the latest security update. Mine did the same thing this morning.

My Pixel 2 XL did it right at 12 CDT today.

It’s not clear exactly which devices the issue affects. The thread is in the Pixel 2 subreddit, but at least one user reported that it happened on their “Pixel XL”. A 9to5Google reader reported the same.

The only common denominator in terms of cause seems to be this month’s security patch. Our Dylan suspects that it might have something to do with Digital Wellbeing since it’s closely related.

Most of us at 9to5Google own Pixel devices, but none of us had this issue as far as we can tell. But it seems to be widespread enough that it’s likely to have affected more than those in this thread.

Update: It looks like its affecting some Essential phone users, OnePlus 6 users, and at least one Nokia 7+ user as well. Maybe it’s not related to the security patch, then?

Did you experience this bug? Let us know in the comments if you did.

