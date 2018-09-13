It’s not yet clear why, but apparently some Google Pixel 2 owners woke up this morning with its battery saver mode enabled — despite their batteries being near full after a night of charging.

A slew of reports popped up on Reddit this afternoon, with all users reporting the same weird string of happenstance. They all had their phones go into battery saver mode for seemingly no reason.

I have a group of friends who all have pixel 2s. We ALL went into battery saver mode this morning for no reason. Only thing we can think of is yesterday’s security update. Did you also?

Apparently those who experienced the issue found that their phones’ battery saver feature was set to turn on at 99%, which would obviously trigger it not long after starting to using it for the day.

Same here. Battery Saver got set to come on at 99%… drop that down to 20%. My 2 XL did! It went into battery saver mode at 99%