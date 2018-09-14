IFA 2018 surprisingly brought us a fresh redesign to Google’s Wear OS and along with that, new hardware. Today, the Skagen Falster 2 is going on sale – here’s where to buy it…

In case you missed it, the Skagen Falster 2 was announced at IFA as a refreshed successor to the original Falster which launched at CES earlier this year. The new Falster 2 uses the same design with the hardware, but packs a lot of changes internally. The watch now offers a swimproof casing with improved water resistance (3 ATM), built-in NFC for use with Google Pay, and a heart rate monitor.

The watch is, of course, powered by Wear OS with the new redesign and comes with some new watchfaces, Google Assistant, and more. Under the hood, though, you won’t find the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, as this device still uses a Snapdragon Wear 2100. Battery life is estimated at around a day.

Pricing on the Skagen Falster 2 lands at $275 for the watch with a black silicone or leather band. Metal bands bring that price up to $295, and you can get it in black, silver, or rose gold.

Where to buy the Skagen Falster 2

Notably, Skagen has also lowered the price of the original Falster to $199 for all variants.

