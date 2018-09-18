Google partners w/ Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to offer Assistant, Maps, & Android on 2021 cars

In regards to cars, Google has a two-prong approach with Android Auto and Android Automotive. The former is an infotainment system that features Assistant and Google Maps, while the latter involves Android running on cars. Google is now working with Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi to bring Android Automotive into 2021 vehicles.

Android will be “embedded” into cars to provide functionality like turn-by-turn navigation through Google Maps and the ability to answer calls or reply to texts. The Google Play Store will allow users to access existing car-optimized apps like music and other media. It saves manufacturers from having to build out their own ecosystems, and comes as consumers prefer and are increasingly familiar with services like Maps for directions.

The Google Assistant and voice commands are a key method of interaction on these future vehicles. In addition to getting information, users will be able to control various vehicle functions like they would on Google Home.

Drivers and passengers will be able to leverage Google and Android’s capabilities to access an ecosystem that includes thousands of existing applications and an ever-expanding array of new apps. This integration, combined with the broad knowledge and a vibrant community of developers, will enable easy in-vehicle access to popular applications. The system will also be compatible with devices running other operating systems, such as Apple iOS.

Each automaker will be able to customize the experience and interface overlaying Android to one customers might already be familiar with in existing vehicles (header image depicts Android Automotive in a Volvo).

While a range of Alliance vehicles will share the Android platform, each brand will have flexibility to create a unique customer interface and specific features on top of the common Android platform.

“Multiple models and brands” are scheduled to start providing cars with this Android system and Google services in 2021 including Volvo and others.

