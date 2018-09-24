Armani Exchanged Connected is the company’s first smartwatch w/ Wear OS, NFC, heart-rate, more

While Google’s Wear OS is well behind the competition in several areas, the number of hardware options isn’t one of them. Fashion brands have flocked to the platform and today, the Armani Exchange Connected is the latest in line…

The Armani Exchange Connected is the first touchscreen watch from the company and it packs a classic, premium watch design which has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display front and center. That display, of course, shows off Google’s Wear OS. The watch offers features such as NFC, heart-rate tracking, a swimproof design, and built-in GPS. Google Assistant, of course, is also included.

Like many other Wear OS smartwatches, the Armani Exchange Connected is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset rather than the newer Wear 3100. The 46mm watch is a bit hefty, but the company hasn’t mentioned battery life yet. The display, though, does have an ambient light sensor embedded underneath.

The Armani Exchange Connected will be available starting today on the company’s website as well as its official retail locations, along with other select retailers worldwide. Pricing starts at $295.

A|X ARMANI EXCHANGE CONNECTED LAUNCHES THE BRAND’S FIRST TOUCHSCREEN SMARTWATCH MILAN – September 24th, 2018 – A|X Armani Exchange is pleased to announce its first ever touchscreen smartwatch, which combines the brand’s unique design aesthetic with the latest wearable technology. For the Armani Exchange autumn/winter 2018-19 watches advertising campaign the American model, actor and musician Lucky Blue Smith will be featured as the main ambassador, alongside Selah Marley, the 19-year-old daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, who is already an ambassador of the brand’s clothing line. Featuring heart rate and activity tracking, smartphone notifications, Google Assistant and more, the A|X Armani Exchange Connected touchscreen smartwatch keeps customers connected. With a statement-making 46mm case and sleek, linked bracelet, this new watch comes in gold-tone, black, silver and coal stainless-steel variations. Its functional aesthetic is complemented with a signature digital dial that heightens the contemporary look of the bracelet. The A|X Armani Exchange Connected touchscreen smartwatch is powered with Wear OS by Google and the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Weartm 2100 and is compatible with iPhone® and Android™ phones. It offers the following features: Heart Rate Tracking : Automatically track the heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit or third-party apps. *Tic Health available in China. Payment Methods : Make purchases via the NFC-enabled smartwatch using Google Pay. *Alipay available in China; Google Pay available in select countries. Untethered GPS : Leave the phone at home when going for a walk, hike, ride, or run – the built-in GPS records the distance travelled on the smartwatch.

Leave the phone at home when going for a walk, hike, ride, or run – the built-in GPS records the distance travelled on the smartwatch. Assist on the Wrist : Ask questions and give commands directly to the smartwatch via Google Assistant. *Mobvoi Assistant available in China; Google Assistant available in selected languages. Swimproof Functionality : Hop in shower or pool without risk of damaging the smartwatch. Track swim workouts via third-party apps. *Mobvoi Store available in China; Google Play Store available in selected countries. Notifications are discreetly delivered to a striking full 1.19-inch AMOLED screen with an ambient sensor to enhance battery life. The A|X Armani Exchange Connected touchscreen smartwatch is now available for purchase in A|X Armani Exchange stores, online at armaniexchange.com and from select retailers worldwide.

