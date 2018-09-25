9to5Toys Last Call: Galaxy Note 9 128GB $200 off, TP-Link Smart Plug/Bulbs $20, CyberPower 10-Outlet UPS $99, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Fire TV w/ 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote is $40 shipped for Prime members (Reg. $70)

Upgrade to the Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $200 off: $800 shipped

Start or expand your smart home w/ TP-Link plugs, color LED lights, more from $20

CyberPower’s 850VA 10-Outlet UPS is down to its lowest price in years at $99.50 (25% off)

Outfit your new Apple Watch with a leather band in various colors: $8 Prime shipped

Rare discounts on Apple’s iPad Pro Leather Sleeves for $80 or Smart Covers from $39

MORE NEW DEALS:

Score D-Link’s Whole Home 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at a new low of $210 (30% off)

Enjoy better audio on your laptop w/ Blue’s Snowball iCE Mic for $40 (20% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Timex partners with Todd Snyder on new vintage-inspired timepiece collection

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases in one month, here’s the new PS4 Pro bundle