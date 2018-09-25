9to5Toys Last Call: Galaxy Note 9 128GB $200 off, TP-Link Smart Plug/Bulbs $20, CyberPower 10-Outlet UPS $99, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Fire TV w/ 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote is $40 shipped for Prime members (Reg. $70)
- Apple’s 21-inch iMac is a solid back-to-school machine at $900 shipped (Orig. $1,299)
- Stow your MacBook in this stylish felt sleeve for $8 Prime shipped (20% off)
- Kwikset’s Z-Wave Deadbolt is down to its lowest price this year at $113 shipped (25% off)
- Add an extra HDMI port to your TV with this 4K-compatible adapter for $11 Prime shipped
- Cozy up your home for the first week of fall with these easy decor pieces under $50
- Score a 3-pack of NETGEAR Arlo Smart Home Security Lights at Costco for $200 ($130 off)
- Digital PS4 deals from $7.50:Last of Us, Metal Slug, NieR, Trine, more
- Save $30 on the Rachio 3 Sprinkler System Controller, now with HomeKit support
- This HomeKit-enabled Koogeek RGB LED Strip is a must for any home theater at $29 (Reg. $42)
- Retro gaming fans can save 25% on Arcade1Up’s 4-Ft. Cabinets, preorders at $299
- Save $30 on the Rachio 3 Sprinkler System Controller, now with HomeKit support
- Green Deals: EcoFlow Mobile Power Station w/ USB-C + AC for $467 (Reg. $600), more
- “The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin” can be in your Kindle library for FREE (Reg. $5+)
- Award-winning Mac calendar app BusyCal 3 is now $20 (Reg. $50)
- YI’s compact 1080p dash camera is essential for road trips at $29 shipped (Reg. $40)
- The North Face jackets, vests, shirts & more from $25 at Sierra Trading Post
- Grab a new pair of Steve Madden boots or sneakers from $45 at Nordstrom Rack
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village remake now available on iOS/Android
- Lodge 3.5″ Cast Iron Mini Skillet hits an Amazon all-time low at $4
- Cut branches high or low w/ Remington’s chainsaw/pole saw combo for $66 (Reg. $80+)
- Upgrade your home theater w/ ELAC’s Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers for $239 (Reg. $300)
- You can never have enough Ethernet cables, stock up w/ 5-Ft. to 100-Ft. cables from $4.50
- American Eagle jeans are 25% off & AE Tailgate gear is buy 2, get 1 free
- Keep cool with this USB rechargeable personal fan for only $3 Prime shipped
Upgrade to the Galaxy Note 9 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $200 off: $800 shipped
Start or expand your smart home w/ TP-Link plugs, color LED lights, more from $20
CyberPower’s 850VA 10-Outlet UPS is down to its lowest price in years at $99.50 (25% off)
This week’s best iTunes deals: 9 X-Men Films $50, South Park Seasons $10, $1 rental, more
Outfit your new Apple Watch with a leather band in various colors: $8 Prime shipped
Rare discounts on Apple’s iPad Pro Leather Sleeves for $80 or Smart Covers from $39
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
Review: Jaybird’s sub-$100 Tarah wireless headphones deliver value and function
MORE NEW DEALS:
Score D-Link’s Whole Home 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at a new low of $210 (30% off)
Enjoy better audio on your laptop w/ Blue’s Snowball iCE Mic for $40 (20% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable $11, more
- Indulge yourself with an Apple HomePod for $305 shipped at Costco (Reg. $350)
- Wrap your new iPhone XS in the OtterBox Defender Series Case for $22 (Reg. $35+)
- 9to5Toys readers: Elevation Lab’s iPhone CordDock for $28 w/ this exclusive code
- Fujifilm’s latest instant camera wraps video recording into an iconic retro aesthetic
- Grab a $50 Nike Gift Card + $10 Newegg credit for $50 w/ free email delivery
- HyperX introduces new FURY RGB internal & SAVAGE EXO portable SSDs
- Sony’s official PS4 Gold Wireless Headset drops to $76.50 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Legacy 1 & 2 $15, GTA V $19.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mac/MobileFamilyTree 8, Mimpi Dreams, more
- The CRKT Go-N-Heavy Compact EDC Folding Knife is now $19, today only (Reg. $30+)
- Top-rated Sabrent USB hubs from $6 highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box
- See Venom w/ a $5 discount thanks to Amazon & Atom Tickets
- Cuisinart’s 16-Qt. Covered Stockpot is down to $24 right now (Reg. $40+)
- Amazon takes 25% off Klymit camping gear from under $10 in today’s Gold Box
- Finally upgrade to a memory foam pillow for $25 over at Amazon, today only
- Grab a Bosch Drill and Driver Kit w/ extra accessories for $100 (Reg. $130)
- Old Navy updates your fall wardrobe w/ jeans from $15, pullovers for $22 & more
- Eddie Bauer gets you geared up for fall with jackets, vests, thermals & more from $7
- Save on Nike, adidas, Under Armour & more with Foot Locker’s 20% off $99 coupon
- Timberland cuts up to 50% off select sneakers, boots, shoes & more
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 25, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Timex partners with Todd Snyder on new vintage-inspired timepiece collection
Red Dead Redemption 2 releases in one month, here’s the new PS4 Pro bundle
- Roku unveils new Premiere 4K streamer w/ attractive $40 price tag
- PowerA expands lineup of Nintendo Switch gear w/ new wireless GameCube controller, more
- RGBify your gaming battle station w/ these accessories for under $65
- Review: Nintendo’s new cardboard Labo Vehicle Kit races itself to top of the scoreboard
- Sokpop’s subscription will keep your game library fresh w/ two new indie titles a month
- Amazon unveils revamped Echo lineup, multi-room audio, new Ring cam, much more
- Air Jordan XXXIII hits store shelves next month w/ new one-handed lacing tech
- Could the Nintendo 64 Classic be real? This trademark filing suggests so
- Here’s our first glimpse at Philips’ upcoming water-resistant Hue Outdoor Sensor
- GoPro announces HERO7 lineup with new ‘HyperSmooth’ video, pre-order now
- Jump on the silicone wedding band trend w/ these styles for men and women under $50
- PUBG could be launching on PS4 this winter to compete w/ Fortnite, Blackout, & Firestorm
- Nomad unveils Base Station w/ Qi, USB-A and USB-C charging for up to 4 devices
- Goal Zero’s new power bank packs two 60W USB-C ports, Qi charging, more
- Switch Online NES library already hacked to run unofficial games [Video]
- Apple Watch Bands from Pad & Quill: new Nato Sport + 10% discount
- Update your casual sneakers for fall with these on-trend styles under $50
- Sony announces PlayStation Classic: retro-remake includes 20 games, pre-order now