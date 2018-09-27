Google Clips update saves best frames in full-res, revamps High Capture Rate, more

Quietly announced at last year’s 10/4 event, Google continues to improve Google Clips with new features every two or so months. September’s update includes full-resolution frames for the best highlights and a “completely rebuilt” High Capture Rate.

Version 1.7 of the Google Clips companion Android app is rolling out today via the Play Store. In March, Clips gained the ability to take a high-resolution still when manually capturing a clip. Google is now leveraging the onboard AI to automatically save the best frame in a clip in full resolution.

Google has also “completely rebuilt” the High Capture Rate option that has the camera record clips with increased frequency. As a result, Clips should record more moments like hugs, jumps, smiles, and dances.

Meanwhile, with the Familiar Faces Management screen, users can see who the camera is prioritizing, as well as edit the Family Faces list.

Google notes other bug fixes and improvements. Read the full release notes below:

Enjoy beautiful, high resolution highlight images in every clip! Clips’s intelligence now saves the best frame in full resolution.

Capture more amazing moments using the completely rebuilt “High” Capture Rate. Flip this on in Settings to capture many more hugs, jumps, smiles, dances, and more.

The new Familiar Faces Management screen lets you see who your camera thinks is important to you. You can also now edit your Familiar Faces list.

Minor bug fixes and improvements.

At the moment, Google Clips retails for $249. It is occasionally discounted on the Google Store, with Google One subscribers currently getting 10% off any one purchase.

More about Google Clips:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: