Google Clips now takes a high-resolution still when manually capturing a clip

After being on the market for roughly a month now, the Google Clips app has officially gotten its first real feature update. In addition to capturing a high-resolution still when you manually press the capture button, you can now pinch-to-zoom to crop into your clips…

First published on the Play Store on March 16, version 1.4.189410803 introduces the following new features:

Higher resolution still photos for manual captures! When you press the shutter button in Live Preview or on your camera, you’ll get a high-resolution still photo, along with the clip.

Pinch-to-zoom in the app! Tap ‘Edit’ on any of your clips and pinch to zoom

After updating, though, I don’t see the high resolution still option after manually pressing the button. All I’m seeing is the seven-second clip as normal. There’s a chance that this feature hasn’t fully rolled out yet and might require a firmware update on Google Clips itself.

But, the pinch-to-zoom functionality after hitting edit is live and working well. Now, instead of manually cropping in using the four different corners, you can just zoom into the clips.

