9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sonos Play:1 Refurb $119, ecobee Switch+ $70, TP-Link Smart Plug 2-pack $27, more
9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Expand your multi-room audio setup w/ a cert. refurb Sonos Play:1 Speaker for $119
ecobee’s Switch+ Smart Light Switch includes an Alexa speaker for $70 (Reg. $90+)
Control lamps & other appliances w/ two TP-Link smart plugs at $27 (All-time low)
Review:Jaybird’s sub-$100 Tarah wireless headphonesdeliver value and function
MORE NEW DEALS:
Sennheiser HD1 Bluetooth Earbuds feature leather detailing for $137 (Reg. $200)
- Today only, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is marked down to $800 (2016, Orig. $1,299)
- Repair your own smartphone and more w/ Amazon’s $8 tool kit (All-time low)
- Capture every moment w/ Aukey’s Waterproof 4K Action Camera for $50 shipped (All-time low)
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice Multi-Angle Aluminum Stand $5, more
- This Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle comes w/ an extra controller for $480 shipped ($550+ value)
- Refresh your beauty items w/ flat irons, dopp kits & more from $12 in Amazon’s Gold Box
- TOMS Flash Sale takes 30% off new fall boots & sneakers, with deals from $49
- The Black Mountain Chin Up Bar + Resistance Bands Set is now $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Lucky Brand gives you a fresh look w/ prices from $42: jeans, jackets, shoes, more
- Upgrade to a 4-Slice Extra-Wide Stainless Steel Toaster for $35, today only (Reg. $70)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, AirDisk Pro, more
- This hypoallergenic toddler pillow has stellar ratings at Amazon, now $14 Prime shipped
- Amazon’s Gold Box is loaded with camping gear starting at $7.50 Prime shipped
- Crabby Minimalist Wallet holds your phone, keys, cards & more for $10 Prime shipped
- Travel to the year 3000: Download all ten seasons of Futurama for $5 each (Reg. $10)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey from $39, Minecraft Switch for $20, more
- Upgrade your wardrobe during GAP’s weekend sale, with deals from $19 after 20% off
- Pandora Premium is FREE for 3-monthsif you’re a new subscriber ($30 value)
- Pottery Barn’s Premier Event gets your home ready for fall with prices from $14 shipped
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 28, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Zeiss unveils its first digital camera with 4.3-inch multi-touch display, built-in Lightroom CC
LEGO takes to Indiegogo to release upcoming 300-piece Forma Koi Fish set
TiVo announces its BOLT OTA 4K DVR & streaming box as an new alternative to cable
- These LEGO Ideas builds headline September’s best kits: Zelda, Japanese Garden, more
- Amazon’s new SoHo retail location only carries 4+ star rated products
- Oculus announces the Quest, the company’s latest All-in-One virtual reality system
- Something Navy & Gal Meets Glam just released new lines at Nordstrom, here are our top picks
- All natural cleaning products to spruce up your home this fall from $3
- Sony’s PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset goes glacier white next month
- Castlevania Requiem brings Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood to PS4
- Jump into Xbox Game Pass w/ a 14-day FREE trial: access to over 100 games, 1-yr. $99, more
- LEGO re-releases motorized 800-piece Vestas Wind Turbine kit that stands 1-meter tall
- Sony finally gives in and introduces cross-platform Fortnite support
- AT&T’s HARMAN Spark OBD II adapter makes any car smart
- Fujifilm’s latest instant camera wraps video recording into an iconic retro aesthetic
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village remake now available on iOS/Android
- Cozy up your home for the first week of fall with these easy decor pieces under $50
- Timex partners with Todd Snyder on new vintage-inspired timepiece collection
- Red Dead Redemption 2 releases in one month, here’s the new PS4 Pro bundle
- Roku unveils new Premiere 4K streamer w/ attractive $40 price tag
- PowerA expands lineup of Nintendo Switch gear w/ new wireless GameCube controller, more