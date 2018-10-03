Google confirms Pixel 3 pre-orders opening October 9th, again teases its arrival and colors

We know just about everything we could possibly imagine knowing about Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 smartphones, but that isn’t stopping the company from teasing its October 9th event. Now, Google is teasing the event through Google Assistant and even confirming Pixel 3 pre-orders for October 9th.

Pixel 3 pre-orders confirmed for October 9th

In a fresh email blast being sent out to some customers, Google is teasing “something big.” The brief email has a few bits of information, but most interesting by far is the confirmation that Pixel 3 pre-orders are opening up the same day as the event. It’s unclear if this applies to all of the hardware Google is launching at the “Made By Google” event, but the context of this email points to the Pixel being available that day.

We’ll have a lot more to talk about on October 9. To get the full scoop, catch the big reveal via livestream. Preorders start immediately after the event.

More teases for the color variants

In addition to Pixel 3 pre-orders being confirmed, Google is also again teasing the available colors. While there’s no hint here of the “sand” variant we’ve been hearing about, a GIF within the email cycles between white, black, and a “mint” color. It actually doesn’t look too far off from the “Aqua” color which just launched for the Google Home Mini this week.

Assistant teases Google’s big event

Google has also tossed a few teasers for its big October 9th event within Google Assistant. If you ask the Assistant for information about the event, it will come back with some canned responses about “rehearsing” its lines or pointing users towards the YouTube livestream. These include “What’s this announcement about?,” “When are you making this announcement?,” and “How can I find out more about this announcement?”

