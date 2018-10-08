Expanded version of Google Safety Center now available in six European countries

As of today, the expanded version of Google Safety Center will now be available in six European countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. More countries and languages will be available in the coming weeks.

Google Safety Center makes it easier to keep track of what data and privacy controls are made available to end users so that they can make an informed decision as to what is the right way for family members to access specific Google services.

Using the system, parents can find information and manage tools such as Family Link and YouTube kids to set rules and limits for access. Setting screen time limits might prove to be one of the main methods for parents to manage their children online, but there is also a bank of information to help parents access further advice on issues such as cyberbullying, excess screen time and oversharing on social networks.

Whilst the tool has been available in the United States for quite some time, parents will be able to ensure that everyone is safer online. Regular privacy checkups will, of course, be a great bonus and even includes limiting Google’s own access to the data you provide.

Simply visit your Google account to get started and improve your own privacy online or visit the Google Family Safety Center to learn more.

