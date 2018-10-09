Google Photos ‘Live Albums’ shares photos of people and pets automatically, launch imminent

Google Photos is probably one of the most successful products from the company, and it just keeps getting better with updates. Today, a new feature has been revealed with Google Photos Live Albums.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s probably because it has appeared in previous teardowns of the Photos application. As we previously detailed, Google Photos Live Albums take advantage of Google’s advanced facial recognition features to create albums that can be automatically updated with pictures of a specific person or pet. These albums can also be shared and still automatically updated with new shots.

Currently, it’s unclear if Google is widely rolling out Live Albums, though. Right now, the only mention of the feature is on the changelog for Google Photos’ iOS app (via TechCrunch). From what we can tell, the feature isn’t currently live in the app on iOS or Android, but it’s clearly imminent. Perhaps today’s Google event will shed some light on Live Albums.

Introducing Live Albums, an easier way to share with loved ones. Select the people and pets you want to see and Google Photos will automatically add photos of them as you take them. Now your family and friends will always see the latest photos, no manual updates needed.

