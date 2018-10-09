Google Event Live Blog + News Hub: Watch Google announce Pixel 3, Home Hub, Pixel Slate, and more

It’s October 9th and Made by Google 2018 has finally arrived. 9to5Google’s Google Event Live Blog + News Hub will be updated regularly throughout the day with the latest announcements from Google. The event kicks off at 11 am ET/8 am PT, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, tweets from the ground, and all the latest news as it develops…

Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!

How to stream Made by Google 2018

TL;DR the Made by Google YouTube channel will stream the entire event live, and the announcements start at 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 3PM GMT. Google is also streaming the event on Twitter.

More details & embedded player:

Official announcements + details

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Awaiting announcement…

Google Home Hub

Awaiting announcement…

Google Pixel Slate

Awaiting announcement…

Live Blog (Reload for continuous updates…)

We are here! Doors open in an hour… pic.twitter.com/UFB0v40djF — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) October 9, 2018

— Headed out for the event venue… stay tuned for more.

— Another fun read for you this morning, which was insanely updated with 3 more leaks last night: my comprehensive list of Every single Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL render and photo leak, in chronological order.

— In case you missed it, we had a last-minute exclusive overview of what new camera features to expect with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, so be sure to check that out.