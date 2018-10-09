Google Event Live Blog + News Hub: Watch Google announce Pixel 3, Home Hub, Pixel Slate, and more

- Oct. 9th 2018 5:12 am PT

It’s October 9th and Made by Google 2018 has finally arrived. 9to5Google’s Google Event Live Blog + News Hub will be updated regularly throughout the day with the latest announcements from Google. The event kicks off at 11 am ET/8 am PT, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, tweets from the ground, and all the latest news as it develops…

Catch up

First of all, if you haven’t been following along with all our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, there’s plenty of required reading to be had there. Here’s what we know about today:

How to stream Made by Google 2018

TL;DR the Made by Google YouTube channel will stream the entire event live, and the announcements start at 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 3PM GMT. Google is also streaming the event on Twitter.

More details & embedded player:

Official announcements + details

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

  • Awaiting announcement…

Google Home Hub

  • Awaiting announcement…

Google Pixel Slate

  • Awaiting announcement…

Live Blog (Reload for continuous updates…)

— Headed out for the event venue… stay tuned for more.

— Another fun read for you this morning, which was insanely updated with 3 more leaks last night: my comprehensive list of Every single Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL render and photo leak, in chronological order.

— In case you missed it, we had a last-minute exclusive overview of what new camera features to expect with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, so be sure to check that out.

