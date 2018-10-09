Google Event Live Blog + News Hub: Watch Google announce Pixel 3, Home Hub, Pixel Slate, and more

It’s October 9th and Made by Google 2018 has finally arrived. 9to5Google’s Google Event Live Blog + News Hub will be updated regularly throughout the day with the latest announcements from Google. The event kicks off at 11 am ET/8 am PT, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, tweets from the ground, and all the latest news as it develops…
Catch up
First of all, if you haven’t been following along with all our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, there’s plenty of required reading to be had there. Here’s what we know about today:
- Everything Google’s debuting at its 2018 ‘Made by Google’ event: Pixel 3, Home Hub, and more
- Everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL so far
- Every single Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL render and photo leak, in chronological order
- Google Home Hub: Everything we know about Google’s new Smart Display so far
- Google Pixel Slate: Everything we know about Google’s new flagship convertible tablet so far
How to stream Made by Google 2018
TL;DR the Made by Google YouTube channel will stream the entire event live, and the announcements start at 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 3PM GMT. Google is also streaming the event on Twitter.
More details & embedded player:
Official announcements + details
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL
Google Home Hub
Google Pixel Slate
Live Blog (Reload for continuous updates…)
— Headed out for the event venue… stay tuned for more.
— Another fun read for you this morning, which was insanely updated with 3 more leaks last night: my comprehensive list of Every single Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL render and photo leak, in chronological order.
— In case you missed it, we had a last-minute exclusive overview of what new camera features to expect with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, so be sure to check that out.
