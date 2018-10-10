9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pixel 3/XL BOGO Free, Galaxy Note9 Bundle $1,250, Jabra True-Wireless Earbuds $170, more
9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google’s brand-new Pixel 3/XL gets launch-day discounts: $100 GC or BOGO free
Samsung 512GB Galaxy Note9 + free S3 Frontier Smartwatch for $1,250 ($250 off)
Waterproofing & HR monitoring headline Jabra’s $170 True-wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Anker’s popular Mars II Projector is 20% off, plus lightning cables, more from $15
Pre-order the HyperJuice USB-C Battery Pack for $159before the price increases to $299
9to5Toys iOS app now available!Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
Kenshō’s narrative-driven puzzles hit all-time low on iOS at just $1(Reg. $5)
- Civilization VI hits lowest price ever on the Mac App Store at $24(Reg. $60)
- Pocket Yoga app hits the big screen at lowest price in years: $3for Mac (Reg. $5)
- Planescape Torment RPG hits all-time low at just $2on iOS/Android (Reg. $10)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K comes bundled w/ the latest Echo Dot for $80 (20% off)
- Best Buy’s Apple open-box sale includes rarely discountedaccessories + Apple Watch Series 4
- Amazon 1-day leather travel sale from $19.50: MacBook bags, duffels, more
- Outfit your new iPhone X/S/Max/R or Google Pixel 3 with a Ringke case from $4
- Add this NETGEAR Arlo Pro 2 Camera Bundle to your smart home for $462 ($550 value)
- Nokia’s Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale integrates w/ Apple Health:$80 (Reg. $130)
- Smartphone Accessories: 10000mAh Power Bank w/ MFi Lightning Cable $18.50, more
- Save $260 on Yamaha’s Slimline 5.1-Ch. AirPlay 4K A/V Receiver, now a new low of $340, more
- iKlip 4-in-1 Smartphone Stand helps you capture the perfect shot at $23 (Reg. $50)
- Pair your MacBook w/ Cooler Master’s $50 PBT Mechanical Keyboard at a new low ($30 off)
- adidas takes 50% off its most popular slides w/ prices from just $15 shipped
- Grab a new coat during J.Crew Factory’s Outerwear Sale with styles from $48
- Kindle Voyage E-reader w/ Wi-Fi & Cell from $95 today (Refurb, Orig. $270)
- Upgrade to an Ear & Nose Trimmer w/ a Vac Cleaning System for $10 Prime shipped
- Amazon’s Gold Box is filled w/ Halloween goodies from $6: costumes, treats, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Homeworld Collection, Boxing Manager, more
- COACH’s National Handbag Day takes $25 off select MacBook backpacks, bags & more
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tory Burch, Michael Kors & more from $80 shipped at Jomashop
- Home Depot 1-Day Vacuum sale from $99 shipped: Dyson, Shark, Hoover, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 Collection $40, Life is Strange $10, more
- Take on the Empire & assemble LEGO’s 1,700-piece UCS Snowspeeder at $170, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 10, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Whole Foods expands delivery and pickup for Prime members, save $10 on first order
How to: upgrade your cord-cutting setup w/ HDHomeRun & Plex to enjoy sports, news, more
Organize & upgrade your entertainment center w/ these tools for under $20
- How to change your online PSN ID starting in early 2019, beta launches soon
- Nintendo brings new, souped-up Legend of Zelda ‘Living the life of luxury!’ to Switch Online
- Sony CEO confirms a next-generation PlayStation is in the works
- Keep yourself motivated this fall with a new pair of running shoes for under $75
- Devialet’s upcoming Phantom Reactor speaker comes in two sizes and may get AirPlay 2
- Marshall unveils revamped Bluetooth speaker and headphone lineup w/ iconic styling
- Ubiquiti releases new AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System, sets up in under 2 minutes
- Apogee Jam+ brings portable pro recording to iOS/Mac, available today at Apple stores
- How to host a paint night at home & channel your inner Bob Ross
- Chrissy Teigen just launched a new kitchen line at Target with prices from just $4
- Microsoft’s Surface Headphones sport auto play/pause, hands-free Cortana, and more
- HyperX Cloud MIX gaming headset transforms into Bluetooth headphones
- Limited run Porsche Writing Desk set to hit auction later this month
- Microsoft brings console-quality gaming to your smartphone w/ new Project xCloud service
- Nintendo patented a cell phone case that looks like a Game Boy and it has me excited
- Amazon’s New World MMO RPG gets leaked: combat, crafting, more [Video]
- Sherpa jackets and vests are all the rage this fall, here are our favorites from $55
- Focal’s high-end Elegia headphones aim to provide audiophiles with ‘pure musical bliss’
- Toylander recreates 1948 Series 1 Land Rover with miniature electric style
- Hori debuts new Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories, preorder now
- Dell’s latest Alienware m15 laptop packs up to a GTX 1080, 4K screen, more in a thin & light body
- Samsung’s incredible 8K TV is now available for pre-order w/ $15,000 price tag
- AirPods may finally have some competition thanks to RHA’s TrueConnect earbuds
- Levi’s x Justin Timberlake unveil a fall collection with 20 piecesstarting at $30
- New Nintendo Switch hardware is reportedly in the works for 2019