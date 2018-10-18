You can now control Nvidia Shield TV power, volume, apps, and more w/ Google Home

The Nvidia Shield TV is easily the best Android TV box you can buy today, and it just seems to be getting better with updates. Following a promotion which teased the functionality earlier this month, Nvidia is detailing all of the new controls you can use with a Google Home and the Shield TV.

Google Assistant is already built right into the Shield thanks to Android TV, but this week Nvidia is bringing deeper integration to the device with a handful of voice commands that work with Google Home speakers. A lot of these “new” commands have worked for quite a while, but there are also some really handy bits of functionality here.

For one, you can now ask Google Home, or any other Assistant speaker, to turn your Shield on/off, or even open up a specific app. You can also play/pause the content on screen, and even adjust the volume of what’s playing with specific percentages or even asking to mute/unmute. If you ask me, that’s really cool. It’s also handy to have since the Shield’s remote, unfortunately, isn’t all that reliable.

Nvidia says that all of these new features will be rolling out to all Shield TV owners within the next month, but restarting the box should deliver them “within a day.” The full list of commands is below, but do keep in mind that some of these aren’t particularly new.

Basic Commands “Turn on SHIELD”

“Turn off SHIELD”

“Open [name of app] on SHIELD” Volume Control “Set volume to 50% on SHIELD”

“Increase/decrease volume on SHIELD”

“Mute/unmute volume on SHIELD” Playback Features “Play [name of Netflix, HBO NOW, CBS, Viki, or Starz show] on SHIELD”

“Play [name of song] on [name of app] on SHIELD”

“Watch [name of channel] on YouTube TV on SHIELD”

“Play on YouTube on SHIELD”

“Pause on SHIELD”

“Play on SHIELD” Photos and Smart Home “Show me my pictures from Egypt on SHIELD”

“Show me my pictures from last weekend on SHIELD”

“Dim the lights”

“Set the temperature to 72 degrees”

