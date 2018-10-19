Google Duo 42 preps sending video/voice messages to multiple contacts [APK Insight]

Duo is Google’s one succesful messaging service given its simplicity and focus on letting users video and voice call. After adding support for Smart Displays and some Material Theme tweaks, Google Duo 42 is preparing support for sending audio and video voicemail to multiple contacts in a format similar to other popular story-based social networks.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Sending video/voice messages to multiple contacts

Earlier this year, Duo added the ability to send messages to your contacts if they weren’t available for a full call. Google Duo 42 is now laying the groundwork for sending messages to multiple contacts in a style possibly similar to stories on Instagram or Snapchat.

Strings point to letting users select more than one friend. It’s unclear whether there will be a new interface for sending messages given that clips can only be started by selecting a particular contact or once a recipient does not pick up a call.

<plurals name=”clip_contact_picker_title”> <item quantity=”other”>Choose %d friends</item> <item quantity=”one”>Choose 1 friend</item> </plurals> <plurals name=”clip_contact_picker_title_multiple_selected”> <item quantity=”other”>%d selected</item> <item quantity=”one”>1 selected</item>

<string name=”sending_message_toast_single”>Sending to %s</string>

How to update?

Google Duo 42 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: