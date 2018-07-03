Google Duo’s multi-device support is rolling out now

In a recent APK Insight of the latest build of Google Duo, we found confirmation for multi-device support. While this feature hasn’t been officially announced yet, it is rolling out to users right now.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

First stumbled upon by XDA-Developers, you can now (if it has rolled out to you) sign into the Duo video calling app on multiple devices. We can confirm that the feature is live as I was able to sign into Duo on two different Android smartphones and had both devices ring when someone called me.

Also found in our APK teardown, there is a new option in Duo’s settings to just sign out of your account on an individual device. This way if you no longer want one of your devices to ring, it won’t light up every time someone tries to video call you.

If you don’t see this on your devices just yet, don’t worry. The rollout will most likely take several days to complete. Just double check that you’ve associated your Duo account with your Google account. Just having it connected to your phone number will allow multi-device support to work.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: