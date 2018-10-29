Google Home to make story time ‘magical’ with music and sounds for select Disney books [Video]

Little Golden Books have enthralled children since our grandparents’ generation. Now, with a little Disney magic and some help from the Google Assistant, some of these books will come alive in brand new ways.

Earlier this year, Google Assistant learned how to tell us stories. Now, your Google Home will soon be able to spruce up your own storytelling with perfectly placed music and sound effects for some Disney-branded Little Golden Books.

Just say “Hey Google, let’s read along with Disney” and the magic will begin. Your Google Home will listen as you read the story, changing the music with each scene and interjecting appropriate sound effects. If you pause while reading, the music will continue to play, preserving the atmosphere. Most impressively, the feature knows where you are in the book, even if you skip ahead to your child’s favorite parts of the story.

Available books include new favorites like Moana, Toy Story 3, Coco and Jack Jack Attack, as well as timeless classics like Peter Pan, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, The Three Little Pigs and Mickey Mouse and his Spaceship. We even added a holiday title—Mickey’s Christmas Carol —to help families get in the spirit this season. Look out for additional books before the end of the year.

The Google Home Mini and compatible books will be on display together in Barnes and Noble, Walmart, and Target starting this week.

Between this, Disney games for the Google Assistant, and the newly available Mickey Mouse shaped base for the Google Home Mini, Google seems to be making the Home Mini a fun little gadget for children and Disney fans alike. This is no surprise, as it seems there are quite a few Disney fans inside Google.