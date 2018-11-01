9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear S3 Smartwatch $200, Amazon Echo Spot $100, Blue Snowball iCE Mic $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch gets a 33% price cut to new low at $200
Alexa discounts abound on the first day of November: Echo Spot $100, Dot $30, more
Blue Snowball’s iCE Condenser Microphone drops to 2018 low at $39 shipped (Reg. $50)
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ rotating deals, Prime exclusives, more
- eBay First Minute Deals start November with 11 days of Black Friday offers
- Target Black Friday ad 2018 leak has notable Apple deals, TVs, doorbusters and much more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Ad 2018: Latest Echo Dot $24, Google Home Hub $99, doorbusters, more
- Dell Black Friday Ad 2018: Rotating doorbusters, Nest Thermostat E $99, DJI drones, more
- Dell Small Business 2018 Black Friday Ad: Bose QC 35 II $299, doorbusters, more
- LEGO’s 2018 Christmas Catalog is packed with the year’s latest and greatest sets
- Newegg kicks off a busy month with Black November Sale: SSDs, monitors, much more
- The 9to5Toys Guide to Black Friday Free Shipping
Anker gets you ready for tomorrow’s Apple event w/ USB-C gear and much more from $10
B&H and Adorama slash latest MacBook Pro prices following yesterday’s event
Apple iPhone XS/Max get discounted in eBay’s First Minute deals (tax savings), more
Apple’s new iPad Pro already discounted by $50 for students
B&H Shop and Save Early event delivers up to $900 off MacBooks, Apple accessories, more
Apple begins selling 2018 certified refurbished MacBook Pros, deals from $1,529
Apple Watch Sport Bands from under $4 Prime shipped in various colors (Reg. $10)
Save 25% on Clockwork Synergy’s handmade Apple Watch bands with free shipping
Review: Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit channels a little magic to offer an unparalleled experience
MORE NEW DEALS:
Use the $7.50 Prime shipped AmazonBasics repair kit to fix your smartphone (all-time low)
- iRobot Roomba 801 Robo Vac down to $280 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. up to $349)
- Smartphone Accessories: Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker $16 Prime shipped, more
- Score 3 months of Audible Gold for $21 (Reg. $45) or Kindle Unlimited for $1 ($30 value), more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man from $39, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $41, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: République, Dr. Seuss, more
- New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate details: Added fighters, story mode, Spirits, more
- The Trine series for Mac is on sale starting from just $2 each (Reg. up to $22)
- Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
- Amazon 1-day K’NEX Stem/Building Kit sale 30% off with deals starting from $11
- Grab some Himalayan Rock Salt Lamps from $11 at Amazon, today only (25% off)
- Instant Pot 6-Qt. Multi Cooker already at Black Friday pricing: $70 + $10 GC (Reg. $100)
- Monopoly Gamer Edition Pack Bundle hits Amazon all-time low at $35 (Reg. $50), more
- Bully Stick Grass Fed Beef Dog Chews hit Amazon low: 4-Pack from $10.50 (Reg. $16)
- Kids’ apparel featuring Paw Patrol, Disney & more up to 30% off in Amazon’s Gold Box
- GAP’s Friends & Family Event offers 40% off sitewide + free shipping: outerwear, boots, more
- Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes your workout to the next level w/ up to 50% off
- Kate Spade discounts an extra 30% off select handbags, shoes & accessories
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
New Pad & Quill iPad Pro Cases are here w/ 11 & 12.9″ leather/linen models + early deals
Moshi details refreshed iPad Pro case lineup plus new Apple Pencil accessories
Audio-Technica updates its best-selling ATH-M50x headphones with built-in Bluetooth
- The Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide has something for everyone from $30
- With AirPower MIA, the Nomad Base Station for Apple Watch arrives on the scene
- October’s notable LEGO Ideas kits include Food-Themed Diners, more
- How to build an out-of-sight charging station for tools, smart home gear, and more
- Sonos announces five new colors for its AirPlay 2-enabled One speaker
- Backcountry’s Touring Collection lets you hit the slopes with style & practicality
- Holiday travel plans? Update your luggage with our top picks for under $100
- Happy National Cat Day: Best ways to treat your feline friends from $10
- Blue Apron and Jet combine to offer at-home meal kits that undercut Amazon on price
- Best Buy rolls out free shipping for the holiday shopping season
- Hive View Outdoor arrives with attractive design… for a security camera
- Sam’s Club Now takes on Amazon Go with an automated, cashier-less grocery store of its own
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review — My favorite CoD in years
- Huawei unveils ‘AI speaker’ capable of identifying multiple users with voiceprint technology
- Fortnite’s SCAR Rifle leaves the virtual world with debut of upcoming Nerf blaster
- Anker announces the Nebula Capsule II with USB-C, PowerPort Atom w/ 27W USB-C PD, more
- The Shark Tank products Amazon customers love: Drop Stop, Squatty Potty, more
- Prep for Black Friday with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: 5% cash back, perks, more
- Amazon Home Gift Guide hits with curated stocking stuffers, smart home gear, more
- Battlefield V’s Firestorm battle royale mode delayed until nearly Q2 2019
- Amazon Go opens new autonomous storefront in San Francisco + new Whole Foods perks
- eBay reveals Top 50 Toys list ahead of the holiday season with this year’s must-have gifts
- The Best Buy Top Toys 2018 List is here with the most wanted gifts of this year