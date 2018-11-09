177: Android share menu, Google health initiative, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Android’s sharing menu will be redesigned (finally!), Google is planning a health initiative with new leader, hands-on with Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, deals, and more.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Android’s sharing menu will be redesigned to be much ‘faster,’ fixing is a priority
- [Update: Official] Google planning health initiative, appoints leader to organize AI, Nest, & Google Fit interests
- Here’s every Google app with a dark mode, and how to enable it [Gallery]
- Hands-on: The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is a high quality iPhone XS clone [Video]
- Best Buy’s early Black Friday Apple sale takes $100 off 9.7-inch iPad, Apple Watch Series 3 from $229, more
- Black Friday 2018 – the best deals, ad leaks, news, more
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!