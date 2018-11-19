Android Pie rolls out to Xiaomi Mi A2 and Motorola One Power w/ latest Android One updates

One of the biggest perks to getting an Android One device is timely updates to the latest versions of the OS. This week, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie update is rolling out, and the Motorola One Power is following right alongside it.

Just this morning, we reported that the LG G7 One is the first LG device to get Android Pie, and that’s thanks to it being the company’s first Android One device as well. Now, some other Android One devices are also getting that same update.

As spotted by Android Police, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie update is rolling out as a final, stable version of the latest Android build from Google. This follows up on a brief beta testing period with some users. This final update lands with a roughly 1GB size and also packs in the November 5th security patch level.

Further, Motorola is also rolling out Android Pie for its Motorola One Power users in some regions including India and Mexico (via XDA). It’s unclear what the size of this update is, but it also contains November’s security patch. Motorola’s changelog also mentions some camera improvements included in the update.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie Update Motorola One Power Android Pie Update

On either device, users can also expect to find Android Pie’s usual additions including gesture navigation, Adaptive Battery, a new multitasking UI, and much more.

