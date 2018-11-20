LG Watch W7, that Wear OS watch w/ physical hands, quietly launches and it’s already half off

Wear OS has some pretty excellent hardware out on the market today, but once in a while there’s one that leaves us scratching our heads. Recently, the LG Watch W7 was officially announced with a unique addition, and now it’s quietly gone on sale.

The LG Watch W7 was announced alongside the LG V40 ThinQ as the first hybrid Wear OS watch. By adding mechanical hands to the LCD display, LG certainly has something unique to its name. However, early reactions weren’t all that positive. Many quickly noticed that the hands covered up important information on Wear OS. Not to mention it arrived with a whopping $450 price tag.

At launch, LG didn’t reveal exactly when its new product would go on sale, but over the past couple of weeks, the product has quietly launched at a handful of retailers. Seemingly a sign of how LG expects this product to perform, the company has also slashed the price.

At Best Buy and B&H Photo Video, the LG Watch W7 is now available for purchase, and it’s also just $249. That’s just shy of 50% off of this watch which has just officially gone on sale.

Even at $250, this watch seems tough to recommend, but with 2-day battery life, 100-day “watch-only” battery life, and a good-looking design, it may be worth it for some people. Of course, keep in mind that you’ll get a newer chipset, NFC, and more that the Watch W7 doesn’t have in the $255 (or less) Fossil Sport.

But if you’re interested, check out the links below.

