Project Fi Black Friday: $200 off Pixel 3, 3 XL + $200 credit, $99 Moto G6, $400 off LG

As teased last week, Project Fi is getting in on the rest of Google’s deep Black Friday discounts. In addition to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL seeing both a $200 discount and service credit, the entire Google MVNO device lineup is getting discounted until Cyber Monday.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, until November 27th, gets an immediate $200 discount at checkout. This brings down the 2018 Made by Google Phones to $599 and $699, respectively, while supplies last. Meanwhile, the Google MVNO is also offering $200 in service credit.

This offer is available to new and existing Project Fi customers. New Project Fi users must transfer (port-in) their current personal number over to Project Fi during sign up.

Meanwhile, last year’s Pixel 2 XL comes with a $350 service credit, with the phone starting at $749. This goes towards a $20 monthly for unlimited talk and text, as well as $10 per GB of data. An $80 Bill Protection effectively serves as an unlimited plan.

The device must be activated on the account within 30 days of device shipment and remain active for 30 consecutive days within 60 days of device shipment. Activation must be for full service (e.g., activation does not apply to a data-only SIM).

Next up is an even deeper $400 discount for the LG V35 from $899 to $499, while the LG G7 is $349 (from $749).

The discounted price will automatically apply during checkout, but if Fi is not activated within 30 days of device shipment, the discounted amount will be charged to your Google Payments account to match the full price of the device. Device must be activated within the same plan that was used to purchase the device. There is no minimum activation time needed to be eligible for the discount.

Rounding out the list are the mid-range devices from Motorola that also feature direct discounts. The Moto G6 is now only $99 (from $249), while the Moto X4 is $149 for 32GB and $199 for 64GB.

