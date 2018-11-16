Project Fi teases Black Friday, offers $799 service credit w/ purchase of two Pixel 3 phones

A representative for Google’s Project Fi (soon to be renamed Google Fi) took to Reddit today to announce the return of a deal for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and tease their Black Friday offerings.

From November 16th through 22nd, with the purchase of two Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL phones, Project Fi is offering a $799 credit that can be applied to the service portion of your bill. The offer is valid with the purchase of two Pixel 3s, two Pixel 3 XLs, or a Pixel 3 and a Pixel 3 XL.

Considering the credit is the same as the cost of a 64GB Pixel 3, Project Fi’s deal is very close to the standard buy one get one free deal offered by Verizon, and blows the Google Store’s recent buy one get one ‘up to 50%’ off deal out of the water. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this deal from Project Fi, as it was offered during the Pixel 3’s brief pre-order period last month.

The offer comes with a few caveats and requirements, however. To qualify, you need to either start a new group plan or add a new member to your group plan, and you must port in an existing phone number from another carrier. That last requirement is surprisingly harsh, and prevents any parents from giving their child a discounted Pixel 3 as their first phone.

In a small footnote on the announcement post, there’s a allusion to Black Friday deals that will begin on the 23rd. The only hint they’ve given for the sale is that it will not require a group plan. It’s surprising that the service is not yet ready to share their deals, as the Google Store unveiled their full Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales listings days ago.

