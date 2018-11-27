Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 benchmark reveals Android Oreo, Snapdragon chip

Earlier this month, the FCC revealed Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with essentially the same design as its predecessor. While the first-generation of work-focused glasses were only announced last summer, we have been tracking their development since 2015. Due for an upgrade, possible specs for the second-generation wearables have now surfaced.

Earlier today, a Geekbench benchmark (via MSP) emerged for an Android device called “Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2.” Glass has always run on top of Android, with 8.1 Oreo today a clear step up from KitKat on the Explorer Editions.

It aids in application development as many companies are already familiar with the operating system, and allows for apps like Geekbench to be sideloaded.

The original Enterprise Edition featured an Intel Atom processor, but Google is now apparently using the Snapdragon 710 from Qualcomm. That chipset was just announced earlier this year for mid-range devices. The 10nm chip shares some similarities with the flagship Snapdragon 845 and features an octa-core configuration with two ‘big’ performance cores and six ‘little’ efficiency ones.

Meanwhile, the stock chip has an integrated LTE modem and can support Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. On the camera front, it can support up to a 32MP camera and 4K video capture at 30FPS or 1080p at 120FPS.

Today’s benchmark only notes four cores at 1.21 GHz base frequency, so Google might be using a modified configuration. Only Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios were noted in use by the FCC. Single-core performance is at 1164 and multi-core at 2424. For comparison, the Pixel 3 is 2357 and 8309, respectively.

There is also 3GB of RAM, compared to 2GB found on the original and Explorer Edition. Alphabet’s X division, which is now responsible for Glass Enterprise development, has yet to confirm the existence of Glass Enterprise 2, but is likely closer to an announcement.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: