187: Google Hangouts & Hangouts Meet, new Spotify feature, more | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Google Hangouts getting canned, Google Hangouts Meet now supports 100 participants, and Spotify lets you import music from your Android phone.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- 2019 is your last year to use Google Hangouts if you haven’t moved on already
- Google’s Hangouts Meet now supports up to 100 participants
- Spotify may soon let you import music directly from your Android phone
- This weekend, 5% from all Google Store orders will be given to DonorsChoose.org
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!