This weekend, 5% from all Google Store orders will be given to DonorsChoose.org

Normally in the holiday season, retailers try to lure in shoppers with tempting discounts. This weekend, the Google Store is taking a different tactic by donating a percentage from all orders to an education charity, DonorsChoose.org.

The Google Store is prominently displaying the promotion on its front page. The charity, DonorsChoose.org, will receive 5% from all Google Store purchases made this weekend, up to $500,000.

Shop from 11/27 to 12/2 and Google Store will donate up to $500k to DonorsChoose.org to empower public school teachers across the country.

DonorsChoose.org allows teachers to seek individual funding for classroom projects, and, according to a press release from the charity, Google has selected to give the entirety of the collected funds to technology projects.

Once the campaign wraps up, they’ll use the funds to support technology projects from teachers across the country. Technology is one of the most frequently requested categories on DonorsChoose.org, and teachers have told us again and again the enormous difference it can make in the classroom.

The promotion ends Sunday, December 2nd, at 11:59pm PST.

9to5Google’s Take

Now might be a good time to spend that $50 credit from pre-ordering a Pixel 3 from the Google Store. Do it for the kids.

