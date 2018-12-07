190: Google Hangouts, Google Allo death, and RCS ‘Chat’ | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a catchup episode after the chaos of our reports on both Hangouts and Allo being shuttered, which Google confirmed. Also, a glimpse into the future and some deals.
Links:
- Say goodbye? I say Allo: A brief look at the past, present, and future of Google messaging
- 2019 is your last year to use Google Hangouts ‘classic’ if you haven’t moved on already
- After months-long ‘pause,’ shortlived Google Allo messaging app will soon be sunset for good
- Google Allo 27 preps for shutdown w/ new chat and photo/video export [APK Insight]
- [Update: Rolling out] Verizon launching Universal Profile RCS ‘Chat’ for Pixel 3 on December 6th
