9to5Toys Lunch Break: Lenovo Smart Display $99, DJI Mavic Drones from $869, Sceptre 50-inch 1080p HDTV $199, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bring Google Assistant to your home w/ the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display: $99 (Reg. $150)
DJI deals: Mavic Pro Fly More Combo $869 (Reg. $1,100) + $100 off Mavic 2 Zoom & Pro from $1,149
Add a 50-inch 1080p HDTV to your home for $190 shipped, that’s $10 less than Cyber Monday!
9to5Toys Gift Guide:Alison’s favorite beauty buys for under $20
9to5Toys Gift Guide:Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Accessories
9to5Toys Gift Guide:Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide:Simon’s favoritetech gifts for banishing clutter
MORE NEW DEALS:
Kickstart your smart home w/ an Echo Dot + LIFX Mini LED Light Bulb for $35 ($50 value)
- The annual end of year Apple event at B&H delivers some of 2018’s best prices
- Don’t miss these Apple Watch Series 3 deals at Amazon from $229
- Wrap your AirPods in the stylish Twelve South AirSnap Leather Case for $24 shipped
- Add a 50-inch 1080p HDTV to your home for $190 shipped, that’s $10 less than Cyber Monday!
- Give your computer an upgrade w/ Crucial’s Internal SSDs: 500GB $62 (Reg. $80) or 1TB $119
- Zero Grid’s $15 Travel Organizer tames your cables, dongles and other tech (30% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 48W 4-Port USB Wall Charger 2-Pack $19, more
- Extend your Xbox Live Gold Membership by 1 year for just $42 (Reg. up to $60) + more
- Nike cuts $30 off purchases over $150 after coupon: Flyknit, Air Max, more
- Sun Joe 2300-PSI Pressure Washer hits Amazon low: $159 (Reg. $225+, today only)
- Make your home phone Alexa-compatible w/ Amazon’s $24.50 Echo Connect (Reg. $35)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $20, Tetris Effect $20, NieR $25, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Skee-Ball Plus, Command & Conquer, more
- Express cuts an extra 40% off clearance items including outerwear, blazers, sweaters, more
- Satisfy sweet tooths with these FREE Christmas-themed Kindle cookbooks
- Cross some Nerf gifts off your list with the N-Strike Elite for just $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Score 25% off YI Dome Security Cameras from Amazon: 1080p at $40.50, 720p for $29
- The Star Wars: Armada Core Set board game can be yours for $55 (Reg. $80) more from $10
- Update your sleeping space with memory foam mattresses and bedding up to 30% off
- The North Face jackets, vests & shirts that are perfect for winter from $54
- Ready the house for the holidays w/ Amazon’s furniture sale from $7: picture frames, more
- Eddie Bauer discounts holiday pajamas, outerwear, flannel shirts & more from$9 shipped
- Amazon Outdoor Decor Sale from $7: wind chimes, gnomes, bird feeders, much more
- Indoor plants from $20 at Amazon today: mini Christmas tree, cactus + more from $3
- Amazon 1-day holiday decor sale from $2 shipped: ornaments, trees, lights, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 12, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Puma to rerelease its iconic RS-Computer shoes this week with Bluetooth & more
LG HomeBrew set to arrive at CES with smartphone-controlled craft beer brewing
Skullcandy enters the truly wireless earbuds game with Push, offering 6 hours of battery, more
- Sony PlayStation Classic Review + Giveaway: Gaming nostalgia personified
- Protect your packages against porch pirates this year with low-cost and high-tech accessories
- TP-Link announces two new 802.11ax routerswith up to 4x more devices and 10Gb/s Wi-Fi
- New DOOM levels for the original title coming soon: Digital FREE or physical from $40
- Alexa will soon use contextual self-learning techniques to understand conversations better
- Hands-on: LEGO Vestas Wind Turbine is a highly-desired blast from the past
- Organize your holiday decorations with these handy storage options for $20 or less
- Four ways to make the best of your smart home: Reliable Wi-Fi, Smart Hubs, Z-Wave, more
- Four must-have Sony PlayStation Classic accessories for an improved experience
- Game Awards highlights & trailers: Far Cry New Dawn, Mortal Kombat 11, Outer Worlds, more
- Nomad launches the Rugged Case for Moment, compatible with all Moment lenses
- The sketchbooks of Star Wars costume designer John Mallo will be auctioned off next week
- These unique kitchen tools for under $40 will help you create a fabulous Christmas breakfast
- Brace yourselves Crash Team Racing fans, it looks like a remaster may be on the way
- More retro Switch Online games coming this month: Ninja Gaiden, Wario’s Woods, more
- eBay launches ’12 Days of Incredible Savings Event’ with deals on Apple, Google, more
- LEGO announces seasonal BrickHeadz for 2019 with notable new Dragon Dance Guy, more
- The new Razer Blade Stealthbrings an updated design, powerful specs, and more to the table
- Cozy up by the fire with these four new books on our December Reading List
- Analogue partners with Ghostly to unleash a gorgeous, limited edition Super Nt SNES console
- Amazon Best of Prime 2018 details this year’s best-sellers, including one big surprise
- LEGO expands its brick-built City lineup with new 2,500-piece Creator Expert Corner Garage
- Amazon had a record-breaking weekend, here’s what you bought the most of at 9to5toys