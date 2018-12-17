Google will invest $1 billion in a massive Hudson Square New York City campus

Google has announced a huge $1 billion investment to set up a brand new Hudson Square campus in New York. In an official post, there was confirmation that this 1.7 million-square-foot campus will be occupied by 2020.

Over 7,000 Google employees are already based in New York. That includes teams working on Search, Ads, Maps, YouTube Cloud, Technical Infrastructure, Sales, Partnerships and Research. The company is looking to double the number of Googlers working within these teams over the next decade, drastically expanding the current talent pool of 7,000.

With these most recent investments in Google Chelsea and Google Hudson Square, we will have the capacity to more than double the number of Googlers in New York over the next 10 years.

Google is developing this new “primary location” for ‘Global Business Organization’ which will include 315 and 345 Hudson Street with a signed letter of intent at 550 Washington Street.

We hope to start moving into the two Hudson Street buildings by 2020, followed by 550 Washington Street in 2022 once the building is complete. Google Hudson Square will be the primary location for our New York-based Global Business Organization.

This news comes just after Google purchased a $1 billion office park in Mountain View right next to the existing campus. With Google already having 4.7-million-square-feet of space in New York, this is another huge step into the city.

“New York City continues to be a great source of diverse, world-class talent—that’s what brought Google to the city in 2000 and that’s what keeps us here,” wrote, Ruth Porat, SVP and CFO of Google and Alphabet.

Read more on Google:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: