197: CES Day 1 Roundup | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got the first day of CES announcements, including news from Google, JBL, Samsung, ASUS, HP, House of Marley, and much much more.
- Google Assistant will soon be available on 1 billion devices as Google Home had ‘record’ 2018
- Google sets up at CES 2019 w/ ‘Assistant Playground,’ monorail ads, giant LVCC banner [Gallery]
- Google Assistant and Android TV-powered JBL Link Bar officially shipping this spring
- JBL launching three new Google Assistant-equipped headphones this spring
- Samsung is adding support for Google Assistant in newest TV lineup
- Asus announces Chromebook Flip C434 w/ premium metal body, edge-to-edge 14-inch screen
- HP Chromebook x360 14 G1 is a premium Chrome OS 2-in-1 w/ 14-inch touchscreen
- House of Marley announces portable, eco-friendly Google Assistant smart speaker
- JBL Link Drive is a $60 always-on Google Assistant mic that integrates with any car, iOS, and Android
