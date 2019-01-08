9to5Toys Lunch Break: two Sonos Play:1 Speakers + $30 GC $298, Leviton Smart Dimmer Switch $40, Sharp 58″ 4K UHDTV $380, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/01/9to5Toys-Daily-1-08-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Score two Sonos Play:1 Speakers + $30 Amazon Gift Card for $298 shipped

Leviton’s Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Dimmer Switch gets a 20% price cut to $40 shipped

Sharp’s 58″ 4K HDR UHDTV has Roku built-in: $380 (Reg. $550)

Apple Watch deals abound this morning w/ Series 3 from $230, Series 4 starting at $385

Apple Watch Sport Bands w/ Case for $5 in various colors via Amazon

Give your Apple Watch a new leather band for $8 shipped via Amazon

Milanese Loop bands from $4 deliver new style to your Apple Watch in this Amazon sale

Organize your cables and more w/ the Twelve South CaddySack, now $40 (20% off)

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Anker celebrates CES with its newest accessories on sale from $12 shipped

New Year, New Reads: our top five books for January 2019