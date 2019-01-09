Google Classroom on the web rolling out Material Theme redesign

Alongside Chromebooks and related management tools, Google Classroom is one of the company’s entries into the education field. In time for the new school semester, Google Classroom is getting revamped with the Google Material Theme.

This “fresh new look and feel” for Classroom is first rolling out on the web, with Android and iOS mobile apps following “soon.” Stark bright backgrounds are leveraged throughout, with a white app bar that uses the Material Theme tab indicators, pill-shaped FAB, rounded corners for visual elements, new bolded icons, and much more.

Among the changes, you’ll see a more intuitive design flow—plus a new approach to shape, color, iconography and typography, on both the web and the mobile app.

With this redesign, it will be easier to access the class code for joining projects, while there are 78 new themes to customize the look of history, math, and photography subjects. These custom illustrations serve as header images to better differentiate between a student’s classes.

Meanwhile, the recent Classwork page introduced in June is adding drag and drop to better organize topics and individual items. This feature is already available on mobile and now coming to the web app.

You can drag an entire topic to a specific location on the Classwork page, or drag individual items within—and in between—topics. This functionality launched last year on mobile, and now it’s time for it to hit the web.

Despite the name, Google Classroom is also available to regular Google accounts and enterprise G Suite users as of November. Today’s last update includes a “new and improved Help Center” that combines Community and product forums.

In the Teacher Center, you’ll find updated videos in our First Day of Classroom trainings with the new design and features we rolled out in 2018.

