Google Classroom now available for enterprise G Suite accounts

Google Classroom is a part of the company’s education offerings alongside Chromebooks and associated management tools. This service for issuing assignments, quizzes, and managing students is now available for all G Suite customers as an “additional service.”

Google Classroom is designed for teachers to create classes, distribute assignments, give quizzes, and communicate with students. It is centered around a Stream that provides a chronological list of assignments and questions that can be seen and answered by all.

Before this fall’s school season, Classroom was updated with modules and units for easier assignment planing and an upcoming ability to issue quizzes that lock Chromebooks until a test is finished.

Outside of schools, Google imagines this tool as being useful for any “instructor-led setting,” including tutoring centers and other employee trainings. Earlier last year, Google Classroom became available for regular, free Google Accounts.

Just as Classroom helps teachers and students save time, improve organization, and enhance communication, it can also help academies, tutoring centers, and for-profit institutions that manage groups of learners in an instructor-led setting. Explore the possibilities of Classroom for your organization, today.

This additional service will be available for G Suite Basic, Business, and Enterprise customers, with Classroom enabled by default unless otherwise manually opted out of by admins. The service is still primarily aimed at and “designed for schools,” and not as an enterprise learning management system.

According to Google, “it remains a core service for G Suite for Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.” However, Google is still looking for feedback about the service following the expanded availability.

Note that users in G Suite for Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits domains will not be able to join classes created by users in G Suite Basic, Business, and Enterprise domains.

