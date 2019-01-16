9to5Toys Last Call: Galaxy Tab A $179, DJI Phantom 4 Advanced+ $1,049, Sharp 43″ 4K HDR Roku TV $200, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Save 40% on Motorola’s Moto X4 64GB Smartphone, now on sale for $250 shipped
- Pick up a stainless steel Apple Watch link band in various colors for $13.50
- Step up to mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi in 2019 with a TP-Link Deco 3-pack for $157, more from $39
- Finally cut the cord with Insignia’s OTA HDTV Antennas on sale from $15 at Best Buy
- Echo Dot Diary: Here’s the Alexa-compatible gear I use to automate lighting in my home
- Power your phone & more with this 60W solar charger for $96 shipped (Reg. $160)
- Fujifilm’s $160 Instax Square SQ20 has built-in photo editing, video recording, more (20% off)
- VIZIO’s SmartCast 36-inch Bluetooth Soundbar is on sale from $198 shipped (Up to $300 value)
- These Sony Wireless On-Ear Headphones have 8 hours of battery life at just $43 (Reg. up to $80)
- Add these mechanical gaming keyboards to your desk starting at $60 shipped (Up to 24% off)
- This 24.5-inch Acer 1080p Monitor has 240Hz refresh & 1ms response: $230, more from $150
- The Playmobil Enemy Airboat Set comes w/ explorers, dinosaurs, and more: $21.50 (Reg. $35)
- The Ubiquiti AmpliFi HD 802.11ac Router offers mesh Wi-Fi in a gorgeous package for $120
- The toxin-free GreenLife Diamond Non-Stick Cookware Set is just $19 at Walmart (Reg. $32+)
- Saks Off Fifth Winter Sale has loads of deals on Cole Haan, UGG & more from $5
- Get 15 Arduino eBooks packed with fun DIY projects for $20
- Save 20% on the 4,300-piece LEGO Tower Bridge at $192 shipped + City, Star Wars, more from $24
- Enjoy a game of air hockey on this budget-friendly straight leg table from $25 at Walmart
- Deer Stags Men’s Indoor Slippers are great for winter at just $15 shipped (Reg. $22)
- Blu-rays from $15: Smallfoot, Shrek 4-film Collection, First Man, Into the Spider-Verse, more
- The new Nordstrom x Away Luggage Pop-in Shop features over 250 unique travel items from $10
- EA’s open-world Star Wars game now cancelled, smaller-scale project in the works
- Bathtime will be better for babies & parents with the Skip Hop Moby Essentials Kit at $25 (50% off)
- For $119 you’ll get two Ryobi drills, two batteries and a charger (Reg. $149)
- This Super Mario USB Light is 50% off today at GameStop, now $10 (Reg. $20)
- Check out this 1296p dash cam & always remember your trips for $66, more from $56
- Under Armour takes up to 40% off outlet + additional 20% off orders of $100 or more
- First Alert’s Combo Alarm uses its voice to tell you where threat is coming from: $36 (20% off)
Samsung’s 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A has 13-hour battery life: $179 at Amazon (Reg. $279)
Capture 4K aerial shots w/ DJI’s Phantom 4 Advanced+ at its lowest price yet: $1,049 (30% off)
Best Buy will sell you a Sharp 43-inch 4K HDR TV with Roku built-in for $200 (33% off)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon Tap offers Alexa anywhere you go in a Bluetooth speaker for $40 (Orig. $130)
- Amazon takes $100 off Apple’s latest iPad Pros
- Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs are currently $200 off (Tax savings in select states)
- Smartphone Accessories: Nomad Leather Folio iPhone X/S Case $20, more
- Record 4K 360-degree videos with Ricoh’s THETA V VR Camera at $349 (20% off, All-time low)
- Today only, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 is on sale for Mac/PC $65 (Reg. $100)
- Add 960GB of speedy SSD storage to your computer for less than $100 shipped
- Finally hang your TV w/ this full motion wall mount for just $37 shipped (Reg. $50)d
- Protect your home with two Kangaroo Smart Motion Sensors for $30 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Enjoy Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Spice Lattes any time with 8 bottles for $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- Add the Gourmia 4-Quart Pressure Cooker to your kitchen setup for $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Find The North Face jackets, vests, accessories & more at up to 50% off, from $49
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Official Guide hits Amazon all-time low at $11 (Up to 26% off)
- Hunter boots are great for spring at up to 50% off, styles from $55 + free shipping
- Go with the row: XTERRA’s Folding Rower can be yours for $167 (Reg. up to $250)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Command & Conquer, Hack RUN, more
- Eastbay cuts an extra 25% off select adidas sneakers & apparel, from $37 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Last Guardian $15, Gears of War 4 $5, more
- LOFTEK indoor/outdoor lighting from $16: LED Remote-Control Glow Ball $27, more
- PUMA takes an extra 30% off sitewide with shoes, apparel, accessories & more from $5
- Pick up a 24-pack of Sylvania LED Light Bulbs for just $0.95 per unit
- Nuun electrolyte/fitness supplement products now available from $4, today only at Amazon
- Go deli-style at home w/ the Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer for $99 shipped (Reg. $150+)
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 16, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Report says 16M homes now get OTA content, here are the best antennas to join the movement
Sony announces the next-generation a6400 mirrorless camera with a flip around screen
Computer Mouse ingeniously turns a Raspberry Pi Zero into an all-in-one machine
- Best MacBook and MacBook Pro stands, docks and more for 2019
- Here are the best Super Bowl TVs from $200: 4K, smart, budget-friendly, more
- The best baby carriers, slings, and wraps parents can buy in 2019 from $70
- Sony now supporting Rocket League cross-play between PS4, Switch, and PC gamers
- Nintendo Switch Online may be getting 22 SNES titlesincluding Mario Kart + Zelda
- Amazon’s IMDb announces new Freedive streaming servicewith ad-supported content
- 9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards
- J.Crew’s Home Line is full of timeless & cozy pieces to refresh your space from $8
- Ecovacs’ latest robot uses AI to inch us closer to a fully automated vacuum experience
- Tivoli Audio launches its first truly wireless earbuds, at an AirPod-competing price of $130
- The Cybic Legend is a beautiful bike with Alexa, 3G connectivity, and a touchscreen
- Crate & Barrel releases iconic canvas prints of The Beatles, bring one home from $199
- IK launches new iKlip 3 iPad mic stand mount + options for video producers, more
- Vava shakes up the market with a new 4K HDR short-throw projector for$3,500
- LEGO shares new details on its sustainable Plants from Plants bricks, teases Creator Expert set
- Lenovo’s Yoga A940 AiO is over $1,000 less than Microsoft’s Surface Studio w/ similar features
- HP’s insane Omen 65-inch 4K gaming display sports NVIDIA Shield functionality, more
- Zelda II for NES comes to Switch Online this month + Yoshi footage/release dates, more
- BMW & The North Face built a lightweight camper concept to showcase at CES 2019
- New Year, New Organization: our favorite planners for 2019 will help you stay on track
- Audio-Technica expands its QuietPoint headphones lineup w/ new Bose competitors, more
- SiliconDust launches new HDHomeRun Scribe Duo, its first tuner with built-in DVR, more
- Sony announces five new Extra Bass Bluetooth Speakers focused on partying and outdoor use
- Powercast’s Joy-Con grips charge without a cable or mat and offer 38 hours of gameplay
- Goal Zero expands its lineup of power solutions with Yeti Tank and Link, more at CES 2019