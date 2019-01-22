Chromebooks used by 30M students & educators worldwide w/ 40M Google Classroom users

Kicking off tomorrow is BETT, an annual conference and show for education. Several companies have already announced the latest Chrome OS devices for the market, with Google today sharing the latest usage stats for its education services.

G Suite for Education — which includes apps like Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, as well as Calendar, Jamboard, and Hangouts Meet — began in 2006 and currently has 80 million users.

It started with an idea in 2006: how might teaching and learning improve if we brought Google’s suite of productivity tools to schools? 13 years later, there are 80 million educators and students around the world using what has become G Suite for Education.

Meanwhile, the Google Classroom management tool where teachers can share homework and lesson plans with students has 40 million users. Last May, Google shared that the tool for starting classroom discussions had 30 million users. It has added a number of features since then like a Stream redesign and the Google Material Theme.

Meanwhile, Google shared today that 30 million Chromebooks are now used in education, up 5 million from the last reported figures in 2018. Growth has been aided by many country’s education systems choosing to use Chrome OS devices and G Suite.

This includes Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, with the latter country providing Chrome Education licenses to all state and state-integrated schools last year. There are other solutions in place in Brazil, Mexico, the UK, Finland, Norway, and the US, where Google has an especially significant marketshare.

More Chromebooks for education:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: