HP announces education-focussed Chromebook 11 G7 EE and x360 11 G2 EE

This year has already seen new education-focussed Chrome OS devices from Asus at CES and CTL. Ahead of the BETT education conference this week, HP is launching the Chromebook 11 G7 EE and the x360 11 G2 EE.

The HP Chromebook 11 G7 EE (via Chrome Unboxed) is not a convertible, but it does features a 180-degree hinge allowing the screen to lay completely flat. An 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 IPS display can be configured with a touchscreen, while the device is powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 or N4100.

Other specs include up to 8GB of RAM and 16GB to 64GB of eMMC storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. Additional ports include two USB-C for charging the 47.36 Wh battery, USB-A, and 3.5mm port. It also features 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 on the connectivity front.

As an education-focussed device, it is rugged with a spill-resistant keyboard and drop protection thanks to a rubber trim.

As the name suggests, the HP Chromebook x360 11 G2 EE features a 360-degree hinge and can be used as a tablet. Other modes include the standard laptop, tent, and presentation view. Another notable feature is a Wacom EMR digital stylus for taking notes and drawing.

It’s also shockproof with a Gorilla Glass display, and features both a front-facing 720p camera and a 5MP world-facing lens. As a tablet, volume controls and a power button are located on the left-edge of the device Otherwise, these two Chromebooks share similar processor, RAM, and storage configurations, with availability slated for this April.

