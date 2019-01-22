9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Xperia XZ2 $200 off, WD 4TB Desktop Hard Drive $80, Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet $50, more
Sony’s Xperia XZ2 Premium Smartphone is down to its second lowest price yet: $700 ($200 off)
Add 4TB of storage to your Mac for $80 w/ WD’s Elements Desktop USB 3.0 Hard Drive (20% off)
Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet gets a 1-day discount from $50, today (Reg. $80+)
Save on Anker’s new Liberty Air earbuds, PowerLine cables, more in this Amazon sale
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney sale from $10, action films $5, more
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad can be yours for $252.50 shipped (Reg. $329)
Amazon takes nearly $150 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro, deals from $500
Best Buy’s Apple shopping event offers deals on latest MacBooks, Apple Watch Series 3, more
iPhone 6s is still a capable device with support for iOS 12: $200 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $650)
Verizon offers BOGO Android phones like Pixel 3/XL & Note 9 or $750 off second iPhone
Review: Microsoft Surface Headphones– A solid first attempt
Ryobi’s Wi-Fi garage door opener is packed with features for $198 shipped (20% off)
- Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook
- Arlo’s $450 Pro 2 Camera System brings home 1080p recording, more (20% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Three Monoprice MFi Lightning Cables for $12 shipped, more
- Pad & Quill offers Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, bags, more from $18 (up to 45% off)
- Garmin Approach G80 reimagines GPS golf trackers with a console-esque gaming mode
- The Samsung “seamless fit” 256GB Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive falls to $45 (Reg. up to $60)
- LG’s SK6Y 2.1-Channel Sound Bar features virtual surround sound and more at $197 (Reg. $290)
- Wyze launches a mount for its budget-friendly Pan 1080p home security camera
- UPS partners with Latch to expand in-apartment delivery service to ten new cities
- Model:Samples groovebox has Elektron’s sequencing w/ its most affordable price yet
- Roborock’s Robot Vacuum mops, sweeps and works with Alexa for $249 (All-time low)
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 for Mac/PC is on sale, now $65 (Reg. $100)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of War $9, Donkey Kong Returns $12.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Spyglass, Photolight, more
- The well-rated Conan Board Game is at an Amazon low of $61.50 (Reg. up to $96)
- Amazon has its workplace essentials at 25% off today only: Tissues, snacks, coffee, more
- Load up on top-selling BSN protein powder and more in today’s Gold Box, deals from $9.50
- Upgrade to a memory foam pillow for as little as $22.50 via Amazon, today only
- Dyson’s Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum drops to $175 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $400)
- Sunglass Warehouse takes 30% off all of its styles, including polarized lenses, from just $9
- Nordstrom refreshes your wardrobe with up to 50% off UGG, Cole Haan, Bonobos & much more
- Oakley sport sunglasses for men & women from $75 Prime shipped, today only at Woot
- J.Crew Factory deals are back with 50% off sitewide + an extra 60% off clearance items
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 22, 2019
The best sound bars & audio systems to buy for Super Bowl LIII from $68
The best men’s winter boots on Amazon from $26 shipped
Dremel’s latest 3D Printer has a flexible build plate and supports up to 30% faster printing
- IK’s new iRig Micro Amp doubles as an iOS/Mac recording interface w/ software processing
- What is AmazonFresh? Our guide to this Prime member grocery shopping perk
- Teenage Engineering debuts new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just $149
- LEGO showcases eight upcoming fan-made sets released in partnership with BrickLink
- WD announces the Black SN750 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD with read speeds of up to 3.4GB/s
- Sonos & Ikea will release Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August
- You’ve got to see this custom Nintendo Switch Dock made from an old GameCube
- Akai unveils impressive new standalone Force music making hardware with a price to match
- Want to smell fresh all day long? Here’s our list of the best new men’s cologne for 2019
- Amazon’s small business marketplace saw massive growth in 2018, here’s how to shop safely
- Best Smart Plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home
- Echo Dot Diary: Here’s the Alexa-compatible gear I use to automate lighting in my home
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid announced with cross-play on all platforms
- The new Nordstrom Pop-in Shop features over 250 unique travel items from $10
- EA’s open-world Star Wars game now cancelled, smaller-scale project in the works
- Report says 16M homes now get OTA content, here are the best antennas
- Sony announces the next-generation a6400 mirrorless camera with a flip around screen
- Computer Mouse ingeniously turns a Raspberry Pi Zero into an all-in-one machine
- Best MacBook and MacBook Pro stands, docks and more for 2019
- Here are the best Super Bowl TVs from $200: 4K, smart, budget-friendly, more
- The best baby carriers, slings, and wraps parents can buy in 2019 from $70
- Sony now supporting Rocket League cross-play between PS4, Switch, and PC gamers
- Nintendo Switch Online may be getting 22 SNES titles including Mario Kart + Zelda
- Amazon’s IMDb announces new Freedive streaming service with ad-supported content
- 9to5Toys Best of CES 2019 Awards