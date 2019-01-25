9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear Sport $160, SanDisk 400GB microSD card $130, VIZIO 65″ 4K HDR Smart UHDTV $1,400, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Track calories and receive notifications on the Samsung Gear Sport Watch for $160 (Reg. $200+)
Fast transfer speeds highlight SanDisk’s 400GB Extreme microSD card for $130 (Reg. $180)
VIZIO 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV returns to all-time low at $1,400 shipped
Save on Anker’s new Liberty Air earbuds, PowerLine cables, more in this Amazon sale
Review: Microsoft Surface Headphones– A solid first attempt
MORE NEW DEALS:
SanDisk’s Ultra Flair 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive hits the Amazon low at under $13 shipped
- Just $5 gets you a genuine leather Apple Watch band in either black or space gray
- Kickstart your HomeKit lighting setup w/ LIFX’s 5-Bulb bundle from $128 (Reg. up to $190)
- Caavo’s Universal Control Center is a must for any home theater at $60 shipped (40% off)
- Nite Ize Gear Ties are a must-have for organization, get an 8-pack for $7.50
- Never miss a beat w/ first generation Snapchat Spectacles for $60 + $5 shipping (Reg. $130)
- Deals on monitor stands, mounts and more await in this Gold Box from $20
- Score the ASUS 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for a new low at $150 shipped (Reg. $190)
- Buffalo’s NAS come configured w/ 2TB or 8TB of storage starting at $200 (Up to $70 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Jabra Sport Pulse SE Bluetooth Earbuds $60 shipped, more
- This New Nintendo 3DS XL Charge Station is just $5.50 at Best Buy (Reg. up to $15)
- This $130 robotic vacuum boasts Alexa and Assistant integration (Reg. $200)
- Samsung’s 3.1-Ch. Sound Bar w/ Wireless Sub packs 340 watts of power: $279 (Reg. $400)
- Blast through your enemies w/ the Nerf Rival Stormtrooper Edition at $40 (Reg. up to $100)
- Tenergy’s Fast Boiling 1500W Electric Kettle is down to $14.50 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $25+)
- Reebok’s motivating your workouts with deals from $15 including running shoes, apparel, more
- Filter your water with this Amazon Brita Gold Box, deals start at $13.50
- Score Le Crueset, Staub, All-Clad and more from $24 in Sur la Table’s Winter Sale
- Upgrade your home gym with the Stamina ATS Air Rower for $220, today only (Reg. $300)
- 6PM New Year, New Shoes Sale takes up to 60% off Steve Madden, UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Candleman, AirDisk Pro, Noizio, more
- Today only, Banana Republic offers an extra 60% off all sale items from $18
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Valkyria Chronicles 4 $22, Pokemon Lets Go Eevee $46, more
- Acer’s Swift 3 laptop has a quad-core Ryzen 7 CPU, 256GB SSD, more: $650 (Reg. $800)
- Feel the force with these Star Wars Laptop Backpacks, now $35 (Orig. $70)
- The Vantrue N2 Pro dual dash camera is highly-rated & has dual lenses for $140 (Reg. $200)
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 25, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Cut back your electric bill with our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices
Life on the road is reimagined with this vintage-styled High Country Camps fifth wheel
EZVIZ introduces its DB1 video doorbell & DP1 smart door viewer/peepholereplacement
- Express launches a new 32-piece spring collection with Olivia Culpo
- Nintendo leaves PS4/Xbox in the dust, Switch was the best-selling console in the US last year
- Here’s how to get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Piranha Plant fighter for FREE
- Is Audible worth it? Our guide to Amazon’s audiobook service (FREE 30-day trial)
- Sony puts new beagle Aibo breed up for adoptionwith plans to teach new home security tricks
- AOC launches two curved 1440p gaming monitors w/ G-SYNC & FreeSync, up to 165Hz, more
- The best sound bars & audio systems to buy for Super Bowl LIII from $68
- The best men’s winter boots on Amazon from $26 shipped
- Dremel’s latest 3D Printer has a flexible build plate and supports up to 30% faster printing
- IK’s new iRig Micro Amp doubles as an iOS/Mac recording interface w/ software processing
- What is AmazonFresh? Our guide to this Prime member grocery shopping perk
- Teenage Engineering debuts new “poor man’s modular” synth rigs starting from just$149
- LEGO showcases eight upcoming fan-made sets released in partnership with BrickLink
- WD announces the Black SN750 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD with read speeds of up to 3.4GB/s
- Sonos & Ikea will release Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August
- You’ve got to see this custom Nintendo Switch Dock made from an old GameCube
- Akai unveils impressive new standalone Force music making hardware with a price to match
- Want to smell fresh all day long? Here’s our list of the best new men’s cologne for 2019
- Amazon’s small business marketplace saw massive growth in 2018, here’s how to shop safely
- Best Smart Plugs of 2019 for your Siri, Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart home