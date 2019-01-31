First carrier-locked Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie update lands w/ AT&T, S9 too

Samsung has been working surprisingly quick on rolling out Android Pie to its portfolio, and today that continues with the Galaxy Note 9. AT&T Galaxy Note 9 owners are reporting Android Pie rolling out right now.

This week Samsung has been rolling out Android Pie updates frequently. Three carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have already picked up Pie with Verizon, Sprint, and Xfinity. Surprisingly, though, none of those carriers have rolled out the same update for the Note 9.

Multiple reports on Reddit reveal that AT&T is the first US carrier to roll out Android Pie on the Galaxy Note 9. The update weighs in at a hefty 1.8GB, so you’ll definitely want to ensure you’re downloading the update on WiFi rather than mobile data.

Of course, this update delivers the typical Android Pie improvements, but it also brings Samsung’s One UI with its new gesture navigation, a system-wide dark mode, and plenty of visual enhancements. Likely, other carriers are just a few days behind on this same update.

As noted in other Reddit threads and online comments, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 on AT&T is also picking up Android Pie. Apparently, that update lands in as a 1.98GB update. It’s not confirmed, but it seems like this update includes both the S9 and the S9+.

