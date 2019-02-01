uBreakiFix confirms same-day repairs for Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are (finally) available

Since the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launched in October, getting one serviced if your screen or back glass got damaged has not been the fastest or most straightforward task. Now, almost four months after launch, that’s changing, thanks to uBreakiFix beginning to offer same-day repair service for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

For years, Google has partnered with uBreakiFix to handle device repairs for both the Pixel 2 series and the original Pixel series phones, including same-day service. Google even used uBreakiFix to assist victims of Hurricane Florence by offering free repairs for Pixel phones of those affected.

As we discovered first-hand, the Pixel 3 series phones did not have same-day service right away through uBreakiFix. In November, the folks at uBreakiFix pointed to supply issues that required stores to have parts delivered overnight from uBreakiFix warehouses.

Today that all changes, as according to a uBreakiFix spokesperson, uBreakiFix now offers same-day service for both Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices “in all stores,” which would include both the United States and Canada.

As a reminder, if the damage to your Pixel 3 is covered under warranty or Preferred Care, be sure you contact the Google Store before going to uBreakiFix. For those outside the US and Canada, Google has a convenient list of companies that offer out-of-warranty repairs for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL around the world.

Also, if you haven’t already, buy a case.

