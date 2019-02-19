9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Speakers $28, TP-Link Color Smart Bulbs 2 for $40, 4-Pack Tile Finders + FREE Google Home Mini, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker’s Gold Box at Amazon includes some of its most popular speakers from $28
Skip the hub with TP-Link’s Multi-Color Smart LED Bulbs, two for $40 ($70 value)
Save 24% on a four-pack of Alexa and Assistant-enabled Aukey Smart plugs at $38 shipped
Score a FREE Home Mini when you buy select Tile Item Finder 4-Packs from $60 ($120 value)
Nike cuts $30 off all orders of $150 or more with promo code: Dri-FIT, Free RN, more
Score deals on Anker Qi chargers, auto gear, wireless headphones and more from $11 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cellular models hit some of the lowest prices we’ve seen from $269
Nomad’s outlet sale takes an extra 15% off Apple Watch, iPhone and iPad accessories
iTunes launches Oscars movie sale w/ $20 bundles, 4K from $5, $1 rentals, more
Looking for AirPods? Costco currently has inventory on sale from $140
AT&T offering FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for its Fiber Internet service
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones Neighborhood Collection now $90 (Reg. up to $150)
Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection Wireless Headphones get first discount to $280 (Reg. $350)
MORE NEW DEALS:
APC’s 1350VA UPS features 10 outlets & USB-C at $135 shipped (Reg. $170, All-time low)
- Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics 48W Four-Port USB Car Charger $10, more
- Fire TV Recast delivers OTA DVR, multiple tuners and up to 150 hours of storage from $190
- Illuminate your hallways w/ Eufy Lumi Plug-in Lights for $11 Prime shipped
- Grab some Plantronics noise cancelling headphones at the Amazon low: $120 (Reg. $180+)
- Arm your home with SimpliSafe’s 10-Piece Security System at $110 Prime shipped (Save $70)
- Sphero launches RVR, its first fully programmable robot that integrates with Raspberry Pi
- Hone your coding skills w/ the littleBits Star Wars Inventor Kit at $71.50 shipped (20% off)
- Mesh Wi-Fi awaits w/ NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Tri-Band System at $260 shipped (Reg. $330)
- Add the MXL 3000 Mic Bundle to your setup at $100 off: $150 (Reg. $250, Today only)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Be Focused Pro, Remote Drive for Mac, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 $15, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $41, more
- Today’s Gold Box is chock-full of anime Blu-rays and DVDs from $12 Prime shipped
- Crock-Pot’s 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker is down to $19 or less right now (20% off)
- LeapFrog announces the RockIt Twist handheld educational gaming system for kids
- Amazon will throw in a FREE gift card if you use H&R Block tax software: $18 (Reg. $30)
- Old Navy refreshes your look with up to 50% off sitewide & deals from just $12, including denim
- The Pokémon Company debuts new line of Detective Pikachu attire, wall art, more at Toy Fair
- Fender American Strats are as much as $550 off today w/ deals starting from $1,099 shipped
- FRYE boots, sneakers, MacBook leather bags, luggage, more from $50 at Hautelook
- 6PM Spring Workout Wear Event offers adidas, Oakley, PUMA, Under Armour & more from $33
- eBags takes an additional 25% off Delsey, CALPAK, Samsonite, Kenneth Cole, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 19, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sharp’s new RoBoHoN Robot line-up features a sedentary model along w/ walking Wi-Fi & LTE units
LEGO Ideas announces Steamboat Willie and Friends sets, the two latest fan-made creations
- Apex Legends cheaters are being banned by the thousands, here’s what you need to know
- Panasonic Lumix lineup expands with 4K-enabled DC-FZ1000 II and ZS80
- LEGO Toy Fair 2019: New Star Wars + Toy Story 4 sets, hands-on w/ Hidden Side, more
- Arcade1Up expands line of retro gaming gear w/ new arcade cabinets, more at Toy Fair
- A robust spec list highlights the new 4K Fujifilm FinePix XP140 Action camera
- Beats by Dre launches new Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection, now available at Apple
- Canon announces the EOS RP mirrorless camera w/ full-frame 4K sensor at $1,299
- A $100,000+ transaction just made Super Mario Bros. the most expensive game ever sold
- LEGO debuts four new dinosaur-packed Jurassic World kits ahead of New York Toy Fair
- McIntosh’s new Wireless Loudspeaker System wields 650W, AirPlay 2, and Alexa compatibility
- Anthropologie x Joanna Gaines create a spring-ready collection from $38
- LEGO debuts new Augmented Reality-enabled Hidden Side sets w/ iPhone companion app
- Hollow Knight: Silksong is now a full-on sequel and it looks amazing, here’s the debut trailer
- Nintendo Direct February 2019: Super Mario Maker 2 surprises, Zelda: Link’s Awakening, more
- Super Impulse’s upcoming Micro Arcades are the size of a mere credit card
- Walmart’s new modern home line refreshes your space with furniture, decor & more from $20
- Eight Sleep’s The Pod circulates water through your bed to maintain just the right temperature
- The next Nintendo Direct event is today, here’s everything you need to know
- Amazon debuts a more accessible way to publish custom Alexa Skills, no coding required
- Macally launches ergonomic mice to upgrade your workstation on a budget from $30
- Top five best subscription boxes for 2019: beauty, cleaning supplies, coffee, more
- Leica’s ‘ASC 100 Edition’ of its M10-P Camera features a stunning black and gold exterior
- Nomad unveils new Titanium Band for Apple Watch in two finishes
- GTA Online cheater to pay $150,000 in damages to Rockstar parent company Take-Two
- Anker Powerhouse 200 portable generator arrives with USB-C and smaller footprint