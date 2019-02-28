9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG G7 ThinQ 64GB $430, Logitech MX 2.0 Speakers $40, Smart Lock Sale from $54, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Unlocked LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Smartphone in Platinum for $430 shipped (Up to $320 off)
Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth Speakers fall to lowest price yet at $40 shipped (50% off)
Home Depot takes up to 35% off smart locks and more, today only from $54 shipped
Anker’s must-have USB-C and A wall charger is $20 in this Amazon sale, more from $30
Today only, pick up Apple’s 12-inch MacBook for $830 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $1,299)
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air discounted by $200 via Amazon, more
Apple Watch Series 2 is still a capable device w/ watchOS 5 support, $150 today only (refurb)
Apple’s latest iPad Pro up to $149 off or save up to $99 on 9.7-inch iPad
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro up to $249 off, save on various capacities and LTE models
Charge your iPhone or Android with Twelve South’s decor-friendly 10W PowerPic for $53.50
iTunes kicks off wide-ranging $5 movie sale, $15 Disney films, $1 rental of the week, more
Bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get a Philips Hue look for much less w/ this 16.4-ft. Smart RGB Light Strip: $13.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Bring your home theater anywhere: Anker’s Nebula Portable Projector is $86 (Reg. $110)
- The high-end Kindle Voyage E-reader delivers a 300ppi display, more for $130 (Orig. $220)
- Control all your home theater devices w/ Caavo’s Universal Remote Hub for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Save 50% on Razer’s BlackWidow Ultimate Gaming Keyboard at $55 (All-time low)
- February’s best LEGO Ideas creations include a brick-built globe, other found objects and more
- Amazon Day hits the mainstream w/ custom delivery dates for Prime members, more
- Intel’s 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 SSD brings 1800MBps speeds to your machine at $120 (Reg. $190)
- Breathe easier in your home with the Rowenta Intense Pure XL Air Purifier for $180 (Reg. 300+)
- This Alexa-enabled Indoor Security Camera is down to its best price in years at $25 (22% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS IPX5 Bluetooth Neckband Sport Earbuds $27, more
- Amazon offers up to 32% off dash cams today: HD w/ GPS for $90 (Reg. $125+)
- Make your PC run smoothly again with CleanMyPC, now $15 (Orig. $40)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 4 $30 or less, Banner Saga Trilogy $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Reigns Game of Thrones, Brave Guardians, more
- KORG’s Gadget 2 all-in-one music making platform for iOS now 50% off: $20 (Reg. $40), more
- Grab a quick 3-month Xbox Live Gold extension for just $13 today (Reg. up to $25)
- Grab this cast iron Cuisinart 7-Quart Casserole Dish at its Amazon low: $60.50 (Reg. $80+)
- Amazon 1-day kitchenware sale from $4.50: KitchenAid Gadget Set, can openers, much more
- Waste King’s highly-rated 1/2 HP Garbage Disposal drops to $57 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $80)
- Woot takes hundreds off refurb Breville Espresso machines today w/ deals starting from $250
- Find socks for the entire family in Amazon’s Gold Box including compression styles from $7
- Perry Ellis gives you a fresh look with an extra 40% off all sale items + 10% off your purchase
- Tory Burch Private Sale takes up to 70% off handbags, clothing, shoes & more
- Merrell Winter Blast Sale takes an extra 10% off already reduced boots, sneakers, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale offers hundreds of new items, including shoes, from $10
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 28, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
COACH x Michael B. Jordan Collaboration kicks up your style with boots, leather jackets, more
“Hey Alexa, mow my yard…” The new Husqvarna 435X robotic lawn mower sports AWD, more
Target to compete against Amazon and Walmart with its new ‘Plus’ third-party seller program
- Hands-on: Synology DS218play is a compelling entry-level NAS for Time Machine, more
- Echo Dot Diary: How iOS Shortcuts & IFTTT provide a HomeKit-like experience
- Today’s Pokémon Nintendo Direct unveils new Sword and Shield RPGs, Galar region and more
- Logitech Z606 Surround Sound Speakers arrive today with $130 price tag, more
- The next Nintendo Direct event is tomorrow, will we see the new core Switch Pokémon RPG?
- Best men’s jackets for spring to stay dry in style from $50
- Oh, Solimo: Our guide to Amazon’s in-house grocery label and how it can save you money
- The latest Microsoft Kinect packs ‘industry-leading AI sensors’ w/ a 7-microphone array, more
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil games coming in May, 3 classic remakes get launch dates
- SanDisk unveils “world’s fastest” 1TB microSD card, available for pre-order now
- Ricoh unveils the Theta Z1, its latest 360-degree camera capable of capturing 7K stills
- The best accessories for any Amazon Echo device
- Best Podcast Gear: Getting started with USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, and more
- Hands-on: LEGO Forma Koi Fish makes a splash as the company’s first crowdfunded set
- Corsair touts its new 12 LED RGB as the ‘fastest air-cooled production memory’
- Major new Fallout 76 features on the way in 2019: free story missions, quests, factions, more
- Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara intros new line for women at Walmart all priced under $40
- The Ricoh GR III large-sensor compact camera arrives in March for $900
- LEGO is firing on all cylinders with the release of its 1,470-piece 1960’s Ford Mustang kit
- Just $99 gets you the new RemoBell S video doorbell w/ 3 FREE days of cloud storage
- Amazon Echo devices compared: Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and more
- H&M’s new home collection looks like you’ve stepped into a 5-star hotel, priced from $6
- LittleBigPlanet follow-up, ‘Dreams’, is set to get Early Access status soon
- New Xbox Game Pass titles coming this month: Batman, Alien, Tomb Raider, more