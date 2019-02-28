Nokia 9 PureView arrives in the US starting March 3rd, $100 off for the first week

MWC 2019 delivered quite a few new smartphones, but few are as eye-grabbing as the Nokia 9 PureView. Today, we’re getting launch details for the Nokia 9 PureView in the US, as well as details on a one-week promotion that cuts down the price.

Starting this Sunday, March 3rd, the Nokia 9 PureView will arrive in the US for a retail price of $699. As announced at MWC, the device will offer a flagship caliber spec sheet including a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. It’s also an Android One device with Pie out of the box and guaranteed updates.

The real differentiator for this device, though, is the five-camera array on the back. While it might trigger the fear of spiders in some, that freaky-looking set of 12MP sensors promises to capture some stunning images as well as offering some of the best depth-capturing we’ve seen on any smartphone.

As mentioned, the Nokia 9 PureView generally sells for $699, but for its first week in the US market, the company is knocking $100 off the price. From authorized retail partners (listed below), the device will be $599 through March 10th, returning to $699 the following day.

As a side note, the Nokia 9 PureView works on GSM carriers in the US. That includes T-Mobile, AT&T, and their MVNOs.

