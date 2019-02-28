YouTube will disable comments on videos featuring minors, adding new ‘comments classifier’

Just a week after some of its major advertising partners pulled ads from the platform, YouTube has just announced that it will be disabling comments on all videos featuring minors. This comes as a response to the discovery that some users were using the comments section of videos featuring children as a sort of “soft-core pedophilia ring.”

If you’ll recall earlier this month, a video posted revealed that some users were taking advantage of YouTube’s comments system to identify certain videos and timestamps within a video that showed minors in suggestive positions and situations.

Over the past week, YouTube says that it has disabled the comments on millions of videos which could be subject to predatory behavior. YouTube announced today in a blog post that, over the coming months, it will be expanding that action to suspend comments on videos which feature minors, both young and old, that could be at risk.

YouTube explains that this action won’t affect all creators, but that a chosen few will be able to retain comments. Apparently, those channels will need to closely moderate their comments and ensure that their content is at low risk of attracting such predatory behavior in the first place.

Further, YouTube says that the platform is adopting a new, more effective comments classifier. This classifier doesn’t affect the monetization of a video and is meant to identify and remove predatory comments. Apparently, the launch has been “accelerated” and with the classifier in place, 2x the individual comments can be detected and removed.

