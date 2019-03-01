9to5Toys Lunch Break: HP 14-inch Chromebook from $199, Razer Phone 2 64GB $499, Best Buy Flash Sale, more

9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2019/03/9to5Toys-Daily-3-01-2019.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook drops to lowest price in months from $199 (Reg. $260)

Game on-the-go with the Razer Phone 2 64GB at a new all-time low from $499 (24% off)

Nike refreshes your workout gear & footwear with an extra 20% off sale items from $30

Anker’s must-have USB-C and A wall charger is $20 in this Amazon sale, more from $30

Bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices

MORE NEW DEALS:

Philips Hue Smart Color Light Bulb drops to lowest price since the holidays at $42 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C

Amazon is no longer selling its push-to-order Dash Buttons

Amazon Day hits the mainstream w/ custom delivery dates for Prime members, more