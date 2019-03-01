9to5Toys Lunch Break: HP 14-inch Chromebook from $199, Razer Phone 2 64GB $499, Best Buy Flash Sale, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook drops to lowest price in months from $199 (Reg. $260)
Game on-the-go with the Razer Phone 2 64GB at a new all-time low from $499 (24% off)
Best Buy Flash Sale takes up to $300 off MacBook Pro, $150 off iPad Pro, more for 24-hours
Nike refreshes your workout gear & footwear with an extra 20% off sale items from $30
Anker’s must-have USB-C and A wall charger is $20 in this Amazon sale, more from $30
Bolster your smart home security with our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices
MORE NEW DEALS:
Philips Hue Smart Color Light Bulb drops to lowest price since the holidays at $42 shipped
- Free 7-day cloud DVR, more highlight Arlo’s $337 Pro 2 Camera System ($75 off)
- SanDisk’s Extreme 500 Portable USB 3.0 250GB SSD gets 25% discount to $59 shipped
- Illuminate your outdoor or indoor spaces w/ a 3-pack of Arlo Smart Lights: $100 (Reg. $200+)
- Upgrade your home audio: Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers $320 (Reg. $400)
- Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 10,000 mAh Power Bank with USB-C cable $16, more
- Bring your MacBook to eye-level w/ a highly-rated aluminum laptop riser for $20 (Reg. $30)
- Stow all of your photography gear + an iPad, more in Case Logic’s $30 Camera Sling (45% off)
- Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies(Reg. $6)
- Soothe your aches w/ a top-rated inversion table for $330 (Reg. $450), today only
- Bestek 60% off electronics, home, appliances sale, Wall Charger Power Bank: $9, more
- The hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia covers 30 years of history, now just $20
- Nordstrom’s New Markdowns offers up to 60% off Vineyard Vines, Cole Haan, more
- Don’t let pet hair ruin your day, this 5-pack of Lint Rollers is just $7.50 Prime shipped
- Kate Spade offers 30% off sitewide, including new spring arrivals + free shipping
- Turn your skills into a lucrative side hustle with this $10 course
- This 15-piece Cuisinart Knife Block Set has everything you need for $45 (Reg. up to $70)
- Bring home the top-rated Star Wars: Armada core game for $51 (Reg. $80)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $45, Kingdom Hearts III $45, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magic Launcher Pro, AirDisk Pro, more
- Score Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot jackets, vests & more at up to 75% off
- Score off-season savings on CRAFTSMAN’s 12A Electric Leaf Blower at $30.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- 9to5Toys Daily: March 01, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo Flex Game Boy concept shows a reimagined handheld designed around USB-C
Amazon is no longer selling its push-to-order Dash Buttons
Amazon Day hits the mainstream w/ custom delivery dates for Prime members, more
- New Sony CFexpress memory cards yield 1,700MB/s speeds & work in extreme conditions
- A new Skylanders game has arrived: Ring of Heroes launches on iOS and Android today
- February’s best LEGO Ideas creations include a brick-built globe, other found objects and more
- COACH x Michael B. Jordan Collaboration kicks up your style with boots, leather jackets, more
- “Hey Alexa, mow my yard…” The new Husqvarna 435X robotic lawn mower sports AWD, more
- Target to compete against Amazon and Walmart with its new ‘Plus’ third-party seller program
- Hands-on: Synology DS218play is a compelling entry-level NASfor Time Machine, more
- Echo Dot Diary: How iOS Shortcuts & IFTTT provide a HomeKit-like experience
- Today’s Pokémon Nintendo Direct unveils new Sword and Shield RPGs, Galar region and more
- Logitech Z606 Surround Sound Speakers arrive today with $130 price tag, more
- The next Nintendo Direct event is tomorrow, will we see the new core Switch Pokémon RPG?
- Best men’s jackets for spring to stay dry in style from $50
- Oh, Solimo: Our guide to Amazon’s in-house grocery label and how it can save you money
- The latest Microsoft Kinect packs ‘industry-leading AI sensors’ w/ a 7-microphone array, more
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil games coming in May, 3 classic remakes get launch dates
- SanDisk unveils “world’s fastest” 1TB microSD card, available for pre-order now
- Ricoh unveils the Theta Z1, its latest 360-degree camera capable of capturing 7K stills
- The best accessories for any Amazon Echo device